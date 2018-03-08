What The Day Of The Week You Were Born Says About You

If you believe in numerology, which is the belief in the divine relationship between numbers and events, there's a lot you can do to interpret your personality based on the date during which they occurred. Your Life Path Number requires you to do some math with your full birthdate, while other big numbers, like those that correspond to your full name, for instance, or some combination of your birthdate and name, add to your numerology chart. All those components boil down to single-digit numbers, which correspond with personality traits. So what does the day you were born say about you?

First, note that there's a difference between your FULL birth date, and the actual day you were born. While numerology addresses the former, the latter is more of a planetary thing. Interestingly, the days of the week are actually named after planets or other stars in Hellenistic astrology: Sunday is sol, or Helios, the Sun; Monday, lunes, lunedi, or lundi in Spanish/Italian/French is luna or Selene, the Moon; Tuesday, martes, mardi or martedi in those romantic languages, is Mars; Wednesday (miercoles, mercoledi, mercredi) is named after Mercury; Thursday (jueves, giovedi, jeudi) is Jupiter; Friday (viernes, venerdi, vendredi) is Venus; and Saturday (sabado, sabato, samedi) is Saturn. The planets, in turn, are named after Greek and Roman gods and goddesses, and thus they tend to have their own distinct personalities, which can correspond with days of the week, and leave their marks on those born on each day.

And, of course, if you're getting real deep, there's the popular nursery rhyme, "Monday's Child" that harkens all the way back to the 16th century:

Monday's child is fair of face

Tuesday's child is full of grace

Wednesday's child is full of woe

Thursday's child has far to go

Friday's child is loving and giving

Saturday's child works hard for a living

But the child who is born on the Sabbath day

Is bonnie and blithe and good and gay

I was born on a Friday, so I guess that means I'm both loving and giving, though my exes might say differently. Anyway, here's a closer look at what the day you were born on says about you: