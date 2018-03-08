What The Day Of The Week You Were Born Says About You
If you believe in numerology, which is the belief in the divine relationship between numbers and events, there's a lot you can do to interpret your personality based on the date during which they occurred. Your Life Path Number requires you to do some math with your full birthdate, while other big numbers, like those that correspond to your full name, for instance, or some combination of your birthdate and name, add to your numerology chart. All those components boil down to single-digit numbers, which correspond with personality traits. So what does the day you were born say about you?
First, note that there's a difference between your FULL birth date, and the actual day you were born. While numerology addresses the former, the latter is more of a planetary thing. Interestingly, the days of the week are actually named after planets or other stars in Hellenistic astrology: Sunday is sol, or Helios, the Sun; Monday, lunes, lunedi, or lundi in Spanish/Italian/French is luna or Selene, the Moon; Tuesday, martes, mardi or martedi in those romantic languages, is Mars; Wednesday (miercoles, mercoledi, mercredi) is named after Mercury; Thursday (jueves, giovedi, jeudi) is Jupiter; Friday (viernes, venerdi, vendredi) is Venus; and Saturday (sabado, sabato, samedi) is Saturn. The planets, in turn, are named after Greek and Roman gods and goddesses, and thus they tend to have their own distinct personalities, which can correspond with days of the week, and leave their marks on those born on each day.
And, of course, if you're getting real deep, there's the popular nursery rhyme, "Monday's Child" that harkens all the way back to the 16th century:
Monday's child is fair of face
Tuesday's child is full of grace
Wednesday's child is full of woe
Thursday's child has far to go
Friday's child is loving and giving
Saturday's child works hard for a living
But the child who is born on the Sabbath day
Is bonnie and blithe and good and gay
I was born on a Friday, so I guess that means I'm both loving and giving, though my exes might say differently. Anyway, here's a closer look at what the day you were born on says about you:
Sunday
According to astrology, people born on Sunday are lucky ducks. Their ruling star is the Sun, which typically means they'll be bright, creative, bold, and loud. Sundays are also the start of the week, suggesting those born on them will be natural leaders. And, of course, if you're using the nursery rhyme as your guiding light, Sunday's babies are a cheery bunch, indeed.
Monday
Monday is ruled by the Moon, which according to astrology, is a maternal entity rooted in dedication to kindness and family. In that vein, people born on Mondays are motherly, sensitive, adaptive, and kind — though the nursery rhyme suggests Monday babies are physically attractive, too. Believe what you wish.
Tuesday
In Greek and Roman mythology, Mars (or Ares) is the War God, and so, people born on Tuesdays come with a fiery, fighting spirit. These folks are brave, impatient, energetic, active, and driven to succeed, sometimes to a fault. Or, as the nursery rhyme goes, they're "full of grace." The rhyme may be a tad reductive, come to think of it.
Wednesday
Mercury is the god of finance, travel, and communication — you may remember his Greek counterpart, Hermes, as the sneaker-and-sunglasses-wearing god from the Disney movie Hercules — and so it stands that Wednesday's children are very communicative. They're also versatile, and a bit careless, though so are the best of us. According to the nursery rhyme, they're also very melancholy, but really, that rhyme means nothing.
Thursday
The thur in Thursday is actually derived from the Norse god Thor, who you may recall from the Marvel Avengers series. Unfortunately, people born on Thursdays do not automatically get to resemble Chris Hemsworth, but they do take on many of Thor (or Jupiter, in the Roman)'s personality traits. Thor/Jupiter is optimistic, genial, and generally a fun god to be around, which means Thursday's babies get to be the life of the party. Of course, the nursery rhyme claims Thursday's child has "far to go," which, I mean, what the heck, rhyme?
Friday
My day! Friday is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, balance, beauty, romance, elegance, and pleasure. Yippee! Lucky Friday babies like me are social animals, artistic, and obsessed with beauty and love, though we can also be downright narcissists, which, fair.
Saturday
Finally, Saturday's children come courtesy of Saturn, the god of wealth, freedom, and agriculture (gods had a lot of duties in Roman times). Tragically, this does not mean that Saturday babies will grow up to be rich, but they will be modest, studious, wise, practical, and strict. Fun!