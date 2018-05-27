On Tuesdya, May 29, a full moon will rise in the sign of Sagittarius. This full moon is called the flower moon, and it's all about springtime's bloom. According to Horoscope.com, the full moon is May is all about "learning, enlightenment, and using this lunar cycle to travel to new places in your mind - and maybe even physically." In other words, like spring itself, it's about new beginnings. The sign of Sagittarius is known for transforming, learning, and creating, and is widely thought of as one of the most creative zodiac signs. The lunar energy of the full moon being in Sagittarius is powerful, and like everything in the astrology world, the May flower moon means something for everyone based on their zodiac sign.

Another thing to consider? The full moon also opposes the Gemini sun, which means that "there could be a clash between ideas and information." You can expect the time around the the full moon to be pretty emotional.

In general, though, the flower moon is about rebirth, new beginnings, and endings. According to Spritual Advisor Cherokee Billie, "The Flower Moon also symbolizes us humans. Like the flowers, it is time for us to blossom, to grow day by day by soaking up the sun's rays, and to gather our energy from it." This is a time to get rid of the things that haven't been serving you, and to start something new and energizing, which applies to every sign. That said, there are still some differences to be aware of. Here's what the May flower moon means for you, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle The full moon is going to bring a lot of things to focus for you. You might find the energy to complete a project you've been working on for a while. But at the same time, the energy from Sagittarius is going to make you want to go somewhere new and experience new things — you might feel the urge to plan a last-minute trip. This is also a good time for intimacy and personal growth. You might want to consider looking inside yourself and making some emotional changes. You'll find that your efforts will likely to be positively rewarded.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle According to Cafe Astrology, the full moon could "bring a money matter to a turning point or conclusion." Financially, things are going to be a little complex. The full moon might also make you more aware of some emotional feelings, and help point you in the right direction when it comes to making a decision. It's a pretty intense time for romantic relationships, both emotionally and sexually, so now might be the time to put effort into someone new. You should also be letting go of the past, including those who have done something wrong towards you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle The last week of May will result in a pleasant shift in energy that will get you ready and feeling good for the future. You might feel as thought you're being pulled out of a rut, and you're motivated to make some much-needed changes. It's a great time for showing off your skills, especially at work. The full moon will also shine a light on your romantic life, and it will be a powerful time for relationships. You'll need to learn how to listen, and maybe even how to give up certain people. The good news is that your communication skills will be on point, so this is a good time to have some serious talks

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle This full moon is going to shine a light on how you're taking care of yourself — it's a reminder that even if you're super stressed and busy, you need to take time to focus on better self-care. You're going to feel even more intuitive than usual, and this is a good time to break bad habits and start new, better habits. The energy from Sagittarius is going to make you want some adventure in your life, so this is also a good time to spice things up a bit. Maybe get rid of the things that are no longer working for you and add some new routines into your daily life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle This is a good time for change for you — you're going to feel the urge to get rid of certain behaviors and habits, as well as a motivation to focus on your big goals. The fact that the full moon is in Sagittarius means that it rules your "creativity, fertility, romance, celebration, and fun," according to Broadly. You might run into some drama, but you'll be pretty fine with it. This is also a good time to party a lot, if you want to let off some steam and have a good time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle The last week of May brings about a lot of good energy that is going to make you feel super motivated, inspired, and creative. This is a good time for you to tap into your creative mind. This full moon is also the ideal time to deal with any family or home issues you may have been having. Any issues you've been avoiding on that front are coming up, and you'll actually want to work on them. It's a great time for working on relationships with the people you love. You'll find yourself reconnecting with people from your past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle The last week of May will show an improvement in your self-image, which has positive effects on many aspects of your life. You're going to be paying more attention to your spiritual side as you take better care of yourself. This full moon is a great time to work on personal projects, finances, and work. The full moon will also be shining a light on communication for you. You might find yourself having important conversations, and you'll be more open to discussing new ideas and being flexible with what you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Cora Foxx/ Bustle If you've been feeling super emotional, this is the time to release those feelings. The full moon is going to make it easy for you to talk about your feelings, no matter how uncomfortable the topics may be. You'll feel motivated to ask for what you deserve, whether that's at work or in your relationships. The full moon is also going to make you feel energized to go after some new things and projects in all aspects of your life. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle The full moon is going to leave you feeling even more intuitive and emotional than usual. This is a great time to talk about what you want and need, in every kind of relationship. This is a time for you and your partner to compromise, whether that's at work, in a romantic relationship, or with family. That said, romantic relationships are going to be quite dramatic during this full moon as well. Be prepared for something big.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle During the end of May, you might find that you're busier with your social life. You may also find yourself feeling excited for your future goals, feeling motivated and inspired. This full moon is a great time for creativity and communication. Cafe Astrology says that the full moon "awakens you to a spiritual need or strong intuition about a matter." You're also going to be working through some repressed emotions that make you feel drained, so give yourself time to express those feelings. Find a new balance between work and your free time — this is a good time to do that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle The full moon is going to leave you feeling extra emotional and thoughtful, especially when it comes to personal relationships. You might find that this makes things in your relationships a little bit more dramatic than usual - but you'll also find the energy needed to end those relationships that don't make you that happy. The full moon will also be giving you new projects and new beginnings, so now is the time to focus on your goals for the future.