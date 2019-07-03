Major Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers ahead. The final post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home gives audiences a shock with the big reveal that, for the duration of the movie, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were actually the shapeshifting Skrull aliens Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife Soren (Sharon Blynn), who we met in Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, Fury seems to have been chilling out in space with a bunch of their people. If Fury and Hill could be completely different people for an entire movie, could other MCU characters be Skrulls in disguise too?

In the Marvel comics' Secret Invasion narrative, the Skrulls are known to be an evil alien race that uses their shapeshifting abilities to infiltrate other civilizations, and ultimately take over their planet. They were able to secretly invade Earth by impersonating some of the Avengers. And while Captain Marvel shows the Skrulls as innocent refugees and victims of the Kree, fans haven't dismissed the possibility that the MCU might follow through with the comic book story line, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hasn't either.

Feige said in an interview with Slash Film that the "good" Skrulls shown in Captain Marvel don't necessarily eliminate a future invasion. "I think it means that the Skrulls are as diverse and a multilayered as any other intelligent life form," he explained. "Certainly like humanity itself. And we happen to see good ones. I think there are probably better ones out there as well, like there are with any fully realized characters. But yes, the idea [in Captain Marvel] certainly was to subvert the expectation of the pointy eared green aliens ... and even subverting people’s assumption that Ben Mendelsohn will be playing the villain."

So, yes, even though Talos and Soren were evidently acting with Fury's approval, there might be more Skrulls running around earth and passing themselves off as humans. And though we don't know who exactly they could be, fans on Reddit have had a few ideas even before the release of Captain Marvel. Some guessed the Maria Hill and Nick Fury reveals, and others also think that Secretary of State Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) — occupying one of the highest seats in the government — could be a secret alien invader. Redditor bkmo1962 points out that in Civil War, Ross was fixated on the locations of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Bruce Banner). And even with the invasion in Infinity War, the official was focused on ordering the fugitive Avengers' arrests."Doesn’t it seem completely out of character for a man who helped to create the strongest Avenger, to do a 180 and try to either eliminate or control every enhanced person on the planet?" bkmo1962 posited.

Other contributors to the site have guessed — without any real rhyme or reason other than the fact that they're supporting characters — that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and Rhodey (Don Cheadle) could also be Skrulls.

But while a Skrull invasion is still unconfirmed, we do know that the Skrulls have something big in the works with Nick Fury. After Fury exits his simulation chamber, he tells the Skrulls around him to get to work, and asks for his shoes. This seems to be a hint that he — and most likely Maria Hill, too — are working on transitioning from S.H.I.E.L.D. to S.W.O.R.D., or Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which comes from the comics. This makes sense, especially since the MCU has ventured out into the cosmos a lot recently.

For now, we're all in the dark when it comes to what's going to happen as we enter Phase 4, but it's safe to assume that the world is still expanding. And it's only going to get more complicated from here — shapeshifting aliens and all.