There's been an abundance of lunar energy enveloping us Earthlings lately. After August's imaginative and empowered Pisces full moon, you might be wondering what's next. Well, friends, there's a new moon to look forward to and it's still all wrapped up in the essence of the last full moon. To make the most of these moon vibes, you'll want to get in the know of what the September new moon means for you based on your zodiac sign, so you're totally prepared when it occurs on Sept. 9.

After lugging ourselves through a summer season of eclipses like astrological heat waves, you might have found a sense of relief — a breeze — in August's full moon. The end of a cycle, what a full moon typically represents, might have seemed clear and even exciting. Now, because new moons are about beginnings, it's time to start molding that energy into something tangible. Virgo's new moon is ready for your Pisces' full moon dreams and revelations.

According to Astrology King, "New Moon September 2018 comes just three days before Jupiter sextile Pluto. The opportunities for growth and success from this very lucky aspect outweigh any initial fears or confusion caused by Neptune." There could be continued opportunity for your projects and goals that could lead to "success", "confidence" and "overcoming your fears." No matter your sun sign, get ready to open a new and positive chapter.

Aries Giphy Springing out of bed in the morning actually excited to get to work? Expect your self-confidence levels to soar, Aries. Astrology King hinted that this renewed energy, "lets you to go after your desires, to get what you want without having to face much opposition. Push ahead in business or at work to climb the ladder." If fears are nagging at your pantsuit, try to face them and overcome them. You'll be riding the wave of the new moon towards success when you do.

Taurus Giphy Working on your next, brilliant act? You might want to start thinking about it, at least. The new moon, according to Astrology King, is in favor of you taking your brilliant podcast idea to the airwaves. Or, well, at least to the drawing board. Astrology King wrote, "you will have greater power and influence over your own life, allowing for positive transformations. You can also exert this greater power and influence over the events in your life and over the people around you." Take the reigns — or microphone — into your own hands.

Gemini Giphy Gem, dreaming big is fun and all but when it comes time to make a list of action items, the reality can get a little overwhelming. Scary, even. Take a look at those fears and what's at the root of them. Astrology King suggested, "resolving these initial problems will enable you to focus on reaching your new moon goals." What's stopping you? Finding a way to ultimately move past the fear will see you glide towards success.

Cancer Giphy Were you in favor of the Pisces full moon? Because it certainly liked you. Lucky for the crabs of the zodiac, "The August 26 full moon extends your confident Sun transit to the September 9 new moon. This is an extremely fortunate full moon that makes it easy to improve your skills and develop your talents. It brings exciting opportunities for personal and professional success to improve your sense of security and stability."

Leo Giphy New York City-based astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle of the spotlight inclined Leo, "You have cosmic permission to spend some of that hard earned cash on a practical gift for yourself. After all, every jungle ruler needs fabulous attire for the new season’s hot looks!" You might as well dress for success.

Virgo Giphy There's so much to look forward to, Virgo! You could be bursting with new ideas around the new moon and thankfully you'll know exactly how to organize the big goal into a series of steps to achieve success. But don't forget to schedule an appointment with yourself. Stardust tells Bustle, "A born giver, you naturally give unconditionally to others, now you can finally take some of your power back and put some focus back on yourself, giving yourself ALL the love in the world."

Libra Giphy The summer was ... hectic? A lot? But you did it. You're here at the doorstep of autumn. Take this new moon in Virgo to recharge before starting the next chapter. Stardust advises, "make sure you get some peace and quiet, allowing yourself down time to recharge your batteries, after a Summer of working hard."

Scorpio Giphy Things are looking career-oriented for you Scorpio. Stardust tells Bustle, "friends may help you with networking for your career. Go out with your crew and connect with others who will be beneficial to your future, as they can help enhance your career goals." Combine socializing and work goals for a seriously fun and productive after work drink date.

Sagitarrius Giphy Don't just polish your brand new desk plaque all day. Yes, that hard earned job title is great but don't get caught up watching the congratulations notifications roll in on LinkedIn. Stardust says, "a new position at work will leave you in a place of power, which may soothe your ego. Try not to let it go to your head, remember, you have to work hard to prove you are worthy of your new position."

Capricorn Giphy Expect to get a little more ~in touch~ with yourself. Stardust says, "a new spiritual understanding will give you a new lease on life, allowing you to act more spontaneous and enjoy the fruits of your labors." This could be a very adventurous autumn for you, Capricorn!

Aquarius Giphy It's easy to give, give, give when you're a caring Aquarius. Just be sure that you have boundaries. It'll help when someone is taking too much from your heart bank. Stardust advises, "lack of boundaries with others may cause complications in your love life during this New Moon. However, try to use the New Moon to create stronger boundaries—and be sure to stick with them!" Meditate on what those boundaries might look like and how exactly to enforce them effectively.