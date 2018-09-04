With summer winding down and — oh no — cuffing season sneaking up, perhaps you are wondering what the planets have in store for your love (sex?) life. For answers, we turn to the moon, a mysterious cheesy orb that holds sway over the tides and our emotional depths. That's especially true of the Cancers among you, whose feelings are a heavy foot on the accelerator speeding you through the shitstorm of life. Sorry, crabs! Anyway, as summer ends and fall creeps in, we are all staring down the barrel of a promising astrological development: The new moon in Virgo on September 9, 2018. What will this mean for your love life? Let's get into it.

Of course, we cannot ask the moon (which, as a new moon, won't actually be visible in the sky) what kinds of plans it made for us and reasonably hope for it to utter actual words in response. Instead, astrologer Valerie Mesa reveals what the September 2018 new moon, specifically, portends for us earthlings.

In general, Mesa tells Bustle, new moons bring new beginnings. On September 9, it will fall at 17 degrees in Virgo, "the sign of the harvest," Mesa says. "[Virgo] represents everything that has to do with our day-to-day life, our work routine, our habits, our responsibility, our health" — practicality, organization, structure. The September 2018 new moon packs a lot of earth and water energy, which will help us make solid, grounding decisions by leveraging our intuition. In short, it will help us — force us? — to get our sh*t together afresh after a season of fun and sometimes overwhelming frivolity.

Which suggests this lunar happening may ultimately bring positive, if not necessarily easy, news for all of us: Between September 9 and the full moon in Aries on September 24, it'll be prime time to get your house in order, and to ask yourself how you can reorganize in a way that best supports your physical and mental wellbeing. An honest answer may mean reassessing the relationships your gut tells you just won't work, or revisiting and revamping the way you communicate. Mercury, Virgo's ruler, has gone direct — that will only amplify the Virgo vibes, Mesa says. Further, this new moon falls at a very "karmic" angle, she says, prompting us all to fix and refurbish what's broken or messy in our love lives, with strong Virgo energy ensuring those efforts go smoothly.

What will the September 2018 mean for your sign's love life, specifically? Mesa breaks it down.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The new moon will influence Aries' daily routines and responsibilities, while Venus transitions through their "secretive eighth house of sex," Mesa says. "There could be a secret desire, a secret affair, a secret emotion," she says. "Even a secret crush in the workplace." Possibly uncomfortable professional interactions ahead, Aries!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Some signs will feel the new moon's romantic effects more strongly than others, and for Taurus, "there’s going to be new beginnings for sure," Mesa says. "This new moon is going to take place in their creative fifth house, which has to do with self-expression, authenticity, romance, passion." Lucky bulls may enjoy a new and passionate love connection this September: Venus will wander through your partnerships sector at this time, too. "It’s like a double whammy," Mesa says, "love and new beginnings. ... Something very sexy, something very intense for sure. Intense partners, intense attraction," brace for a sea of feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Like Virgo, Gemini is ruled by Mercury: The new moon will usher in new starts that hit Gemini at its core. "It’s happening in the area of their home, their soul foundation, their emotion," Mesa says. For Gemini, it's a good time to heal old wounds and fix romantic problems they've declined to work on. But because this will also touch Geminis' area of fitness and routine, Mesa says, workout-minded Twins may meet someone at the gym or a yoga class. Otherwise, maybe concentrate on your internal romantic hang-ups and issues.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Like Aries, Cancer might see new prospects open up in their immediate community — among colleagues, or on social media. Someone may catch Crabs' beady eyes in the workplace, or online. "Venus is touching their romance zone, and then their third house of communication, which is social media," Mesa says. "I’m seeing that there could definitely be a new sexy love interest on social media." Maybe it's "a sexy [Instagram] encounter with someone who’s double-tapping their pics" and leaving a long notification trail. Keep an eye one who's liking your posts, even if the onslaught of phone activity makes you want to cry inside your crustaceous shell.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Leo, the September 2018 new moon will highlight fresh starts in self-worth and money. In terms of their love lives, Mesa expects that — for Leo — this lunar phase will be about "learning to love themselves more, standing in their power." With Venus touching Jupiter, "there's going to be a lot of healing going on for Leo." So while this new moon might not bring any new prospects immediately, it could generate the kinds of personal changes that lay the groundwork for solid, lasting partnerships down the line.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Set your thirst traps, Virgos, because the upcoming new moon will touch your area of social media and technology. For Virgo, this time is all about amping up your style, Mesa says. Tinder could prove particularly fertile ground — take an alluring new selfie, set it as your profile picture, and see who swipes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Buckle up, Libra, because things are about to get weird in the best way. "For Libra, there’s definitely going to be a new beginning in terms of their subconscious: A spiritual new beginning for them," Mesa says. Look out for a karmic connection, a run-in with "someone from another life." Spooky! Intriguing! And also, according to Mesa, potentially quite rewarding: "This person is going to transform the way that they feel about themselves." Have fun with your eerily familiar mystery stranger, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle With Venus in their sign, Scorpios are "going to be on fire," Mesa says. "The magnetism is going to be through the roof." And with the new moon touching the socializing and networking area of their chart, sexy doors may open while schmoozing at professional happy hours. "Because they're going to be glowing," Mesa says, Scorpios can definitely meet new prospects in this otherwise snoozy and often staid environment. So don't skip that always-excruciating industry meet-and-greet — sounds like it's going to be a hell of a lot more exciting than you'd ever expect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Archers are looking at "new beginnings in terms of their careers," Mesa says, offering an intriguing and potentially awkward twist: Venus will travel through the area that dictates Sagittarian dreams at the same time, with the end result that this sign "could suddenly start having sexy dreams about a hot boss," or some other kind of workplace authority figure. Sounds like your dream self will make your on-the-job self feel supremely strange about what your sleeping brain got up to. Good luck with that, Sag!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't turn down the business trip, Capricorn — indeed, maybe push for some professional travel. Mesa predicts that this sign "could suddenly have an encounter with someone from another country," potentially online — because the area the new moon touches rules technology — or possibly while working, Capricorns' favorite activity. Maybe it's at a work event, maybe it's on a business trip, but "suddenly, they’re attracted to people who are more exotic." That, or their romantic philosophy might get "a sexy little makeover." Sounds fun, can I come too?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians may see themselves transformed in terms of intimacy, Mesa says. They may also see people from their past pop up unexpectedly. "Beware of toxic exes," Mesa says. These jerks seem likely to resurface during the new moon. At the same time, though, Venus will light up this sign's reputation, giving it a sparkly sheen. That's great, Mesa says, so take care not to let your bad ex ruin it, and be careful whom you tell what. That said, the September 2018 will "definitely be sexy for [Aquarians]," Mesa emphasizes. "The public [will find] them extremely charming during this time."