Whether you realize it or not, the moon is probably affecting you in some way or the way, and that changes according to the lunar cycle. The moon goes through stages, which anyone can notice simply by observing it each night. The moon gets slightly bigger or smaller each night depending on the cycle, and these changes can affect us all, even if we don't realize it's happening. Since the full moon just rose on Aug. 26, we can expect a new moon to rise within the next few weeks — or, more specifically, on Sept. 9. A new moon brings about a certain energy that everyone will notice, but there are a few zodiac signs that the September new moon will affect the most.

This September's new moon is happening in Virgo. A new moon always means the time for new beginnings: a fresh start, a new chapter, getting rid of the old and getting ready for the new. It generally brings about pretty positive vibes that we should all encourage and celebrate, but of course, there are small differences for everyone. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "The Virgo new moon marks a hopeful new beginning, which may be hard for some, because in order to start fresh, something has to end. This new moon, in true Virgo fashion, forces us to clean up our act, moving forward toward a truthful new beginning."

In other words, it's time to do some soul-searching to figure out what is no longer serving you, and what you need to do in order to move forward. Before you can do that, though, you'll probably want to know if your sign is one of the ones that will be affected most by the new moon. Stardust fills us in:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle This is a time in which you, as a Gemini, could really figure some important things out. Stardust says, "Your inner philosophies and structures are changing, as you are buzzing with new ideas. Opening yourself up to the universe right now may allow you to find your true self." Don't be afraid to be vulnerable during this new moon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle The new moon is rising in Virgo this September, and that means you'll definitely feel its effects. Stardust says, "The weight of the world may currently be on your shoulders, however, you have the mental capacity and determination to take on any challenge and use it to your advantage — simply by showing others how mentally, emotionally, and spiritually strong you are."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle This is an important time at work, but also an important time to focus on yourself a bit. Stardust says, "Work matters push you into the limelight. However, it may be challenging to balance personal and professional life during this time. Best advice: give your career one last push to the finish line to complete tasks and receive new projects — then take some downtime to unwind from these stresses."