Your Mother's Day plans likely —and totally should— include doting on your mom. You should make her breakfast, take her to brunch, clean the house while she relaxes, or engage in some activity that shows how much you appreciate her. However, the Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Momager Makeup Collection arrives on Sunday, May 13. You can totally sneak away from your celebrations with and of the woman who birthed you to engage in a little retail therapy. In fact, you can even scoop up some of her Momager makeup goodies for your own mom and have it serve as her Mother's Day present.

The Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Momager collection goes on sale at 3 p.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. ET. Go ahead and program a reminder in you smart phone of choice so you don't forget to hop online and scoop up some (or all) of this awesome range.

It's an extensive collection featuring major makeup and playful products that incorporate the Kardashian matriarch's catch phrases, as well as her image and likeness.

From the "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie" eyeshadow palette to the highlighter named "Your Sister's Going to Jail" to the myriad of matte lippies, the Ma Jenner makeup range and the product names have a distinct sense of humor.

While Kylie Cosmetics' previous collabs with family members have been premium quality products, they felt "serious." Meanwhile, the Momager collection isn't afraid to be goofy or to poke fun at itself or its source of inspo. That's why it's so refreshing.

The collection is also super wearable. The eye palette is packed with mattes and shimmers in neutrals, golds, and jewel tones. You can create a panoply of smoky eye looks with these shades. "Very Nice" is a sparkling ruby hue and can be used as an upper or lower lashline accent. Kris totally killed it with this one.

Dayum, Kris! That's some serious Old Hollywood glam on those lips. No wonder your are shepherding your daughter's brand and putting it on course to be a beauty biz unicorn aka a billion dollar brand.

Swatch time. While the colors themselves slay, the names of the shadows are so self-referential but in the funniest ways. Jenner is clearly enjoying her newfound status as a makeup mogul...

... and a YouTuber! She has "hacked" all of the Kylie Cosmetics digital properties, taking over the Instagram, renaming it "Kris Cosmetics," and commandeering the YouTube channel. Few people understand the power of good marketing like Kris Jenner. She is doing all the right things to generate interest in her collection. She is also entertaining herself while promoting it.

The collection rolls deep. In addition to the eye and face palettes, the latter of which includes highlighters and blush, there is also a bullet lipstick, a collection of minis in the Matte, Velvet, and Gloss formulas, and a lip liner. There will be a bundle available for those of you who are all in with Kris Jenner's vibe, aesthetic, energy, and product assortment.

If you need inspo for how to wear the Momager collection, check out this campaign image. This could be Kylie Cosmetics best collab to date.

Because who doesn't love the graphic novel-looking version of Kris Jenner? She is immortalized in makeup packaging form.

Jenner isn't fooling around. She is remaining in control of the Kylie Cosmetics Insta till Sunday when her products arrive. If you plan to shop the collection for yourself and/or your mom, here are some tips. Sign on about 10 minutes before the launch. Log in to your Kylie Cosmetics account if you have one. Have your credit card by your side. Know what you want to buy before the collection drops. That way, you can grab what you want, put it in your cart, check out, and be done! It's bound to sell out.

Happy shopping at 6 p.m.ET on Mother's Day.