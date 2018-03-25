Stormy Daniels has been in the news for weeks, but thanks to a non-disclosure agreement she signed, you've been hearing from court documents and not the adult film star herself. That will change Sunday night when she sits down with CBS' 60 Minutes to tell her side of the story. By the time Stormy Daniels' interview airs, many more questions could be answered.

Anderson Cooper sat down with her, and you can tune in on television at 7 p.m. Check your local CBS affiliate to find the exact channel. If you don't have access to broadcast or cable television, you can also watch online with CBS All Access, which provides live streaming coverage. 60 Minutes also uploads the entire episode for free on the CBS website after the program airs, and you'll also likely find the interview on YouTube as well.

No matter how you tune in, you're not going to want to miss the coverage. This is the only time that Daniels has spoken on camera about her alleged affair with President Trump. She says the relationship happened in 2006, but Trump has denied the affair happened at all. When The Wall Street Journal broke the story, a White House official said, "These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."

60 Minutes on YouTube

The big reason that Daniels hasn't been forthcoming in interviews thus far is the $130,000 payment she accepted from President Trump's personal lawyer during the campaign in exchange for her silence. Attorney Michael Cohen says he made the payment with his own funds, but it was in exchange for her signing a non-disclosure agreement. Any breech of the contract comes with a $1 million price tag.

Now, though, Daniels wants out of that agreement and has gone to court in California to have it voided. Her lawyers filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, a California court, arguing that the agreement wasn't valid because Trump never signed it. Some of the details of the alleged relationship with Trump come from the court filings, including that it began in 2006 and ended the following year.

Trump's attorneys have tried to have the case moved to federal court, and they argue that Daniels has violated the agreement 20 times. That would cost Daniels $20 million. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, criticized the "bullying tactic" by the president's counsel on Twitter:

The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated.

Sunday's 60 Minutes episode will explore the payment and agreement as well. The interview with Cooper was taped earlier in March after the court proceedings began.

Cohen has joked to Vanity Fair that he will take a trip using Daniels' money. "The more I'm thinking about it, I might even take an extended vacation on her dime," he told the magazine.

Another person of interest on Trump's legal team is Attorney Charles Harder. He's best known for representing Hulk Hogan against Gawker, which ended in the online publisher declaring bankruptcy and shutting down. Harder is the one representing Trump and his team on the matter.

There's no telling if Stormy Daniels will get the final say with Sunday's interview. To this point Trump hasn't spoken personally on the matter, although he is reportedly upset with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over how she handled the topic.

While you watch tonight, make sure to keep an eye on his Twitter just in case.