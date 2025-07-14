Selling Sunset is officially coming back to our screens, and a famous new face is joining the Oppenheim Group. On July 14, Netflix revealed the cast of Selling Sunset Season 9, which will feature Sandra Vergara, the sister of Emmy-nominated actor Sofía Vergara.

Sandra shared the announcement on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Variety’s report. “Well… this was fun,” she wrote. “Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come.. Stay tuned for the Magic.” In a separate post, she teased, “Let’s just say I brought a bit more sparkle, depth, and mischief to the Strip.”

According to Netflix’s synopsis, Season 9 will bring “new feuds” to the surface, plus new struggles in the real estate market. “As the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage,” the streamer teased. “As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.”

The entire Season 8 cast will be returning alongside Sandra, including Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Alanna Gold, and Nicole Young, plus Oppenheim Group honchos Jason and Brett Oppenheim. However, that cast might look a bit different midway through the season.

Netflix

In January, TMZ reported that Nicole was put “on pause” from the Netflix series while filming Season 9, after a longtime feud with Chrishell and other agents escalated into an “explosive incident” during an all-cast dinner. After Jason reportedly encouraged her to take a step back from the office, her future on the series “remains in limbo,” but her presence has been confirmed for this season.

Selling The OC New Cast Additions

Vergara isn’t the only new addition to the Selling universe. Netflix also announced the Season 4 cast of Selling the OC, and it features some major shake-ups. Three new Oppenheim Group agents — Kaylee Riccardi, Fiona Belle, and Ashtyn Zerboni — are joining the series for Season 4, alongside a slew of familiar faces, including one particularly surprising returnee.

Netflix

Tyler Stanaland, who announced his departure from the Oppenheim Group in May 2024, is set to return next season alongside co-stars Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, and boss Jason Oppenheim.

Surprisingly, longtime cast members Kayla Cardona and Alexandra Rose are not a part of the Season 4 cast list, despite them not publicly leaving the brokerage. As expected, Alexandra Jarvis and Sean Palmieri, who both left the Oppenheim Group in 2024, will not be returning to the show.