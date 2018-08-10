While it may not be the Oscars or Golden Globes, the 2018 Teen Choice Awards red carpet is coming. The major difference between this red carpet and others? It's much more relaxed, and for fashion fans, that means ensembles that are more daring and maybe a few shocking style moments as well.

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air Aug. 12 at 8pm ET on Fox, and it's set to be hosted by Nick Cannon with social media star Lele Pons as his co-host. As for who's set to appear at the award show, it's a pretty star-studded event. According to Entertainment Tonight, mega-stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are set to appear as are teen favorites like most of the cast of Riverdale. If you were hoping for performances, you won't be disappointed. Bebe Rexha is taking the stage as is last seasons winner of The Four: Battle for Stardom Evvie McKinney.

Clearly, the show itself will be a true banger, but what about the red carpet? Who's going to be on it, and when does it start? As it turns out, those questions are a bit more complicated than you may think.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While excited viewers know that the show is set to air at 8pm, the show has yet to announce when the red carpet will start. However, discerning when to start tuning in may not be as difficult as you may think. All you have to do is look at when similar red carpet shows start.

Think about the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Not only does the show have similar awards and celebrity attendees, but it started at the same time that the Teen Choice Awards is slated to begin. That red carpet began at 6pm ET. It seems likely that it will be the same for Teen Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for who could be gracing said carpet? That comes down to the nominees. Alongside the cast of Riverdale, other nominees include Ariana Grande, Halsey, John Boyega, Zoe Saldana, and Chadwick Bozeman. There's no real way to know which of the nominees will appear, but there's plenty of them that could. That's the beauty of the Teen Choice Awards. It's not simply movies or just tv. It spans every thing from the big screen to the silver screen and adds in music as well.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Snagging coverage of the pre-show may be a bit tricky as Fox has not confirmed any coverage yet. However, last year, the network streamed the red carpet online, and they may be doing the same thing this year.

More casual award shows like the Teen Choice Awards or MTV Video Music Awards or Movie and TV Awards often rely heavily on social media for their red carpet so be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram if you want to see the looks.

No matter where you choose to stream the show, though, this is one red carpet you don't want to miss.