Though there's a general time frame that's widely considered "bedtime" for adults, we all have completely different sleep preferences because we all have completely different personalities. And, two are more linked than you might think: If you've participated in a Myers-Briggs personality classification test, you know that people's range of preferences and predilections is much more complex and multifaceted than a simple "night owl" or "morning person" labeling. In fact, the best way to tell what time you should go to bed is to look at your personality type. Yes, really: you should decide the time you go to sleep based on your Myers-Briggs type. That way, you know that you're doing what's right for the person you really are, not just the schedule you're used to.

In a recent survey administered by Mattress Advisor, all personality types alike were asked questions about their sleep routines. What the survey concluded was that personality types related to the ways in which people regarded their sleep. The survey revealed that extroverts, on average, were doing more before bed, and going to bed later. The survey also went further and looked at people who are lead by sensing and intuition to find that people lead by intuition were less likely to spend time winding down, while people lead by sensing had more drawn-out routines. As for thinking vs. feeling, feeling personality types took baths, watched TV, and drank more tea before bed. And lastly, judging vs. perceiving personality types, perceiving personality types were more likely to try any winding down method before bed and take the longest time for pre-bed rituals.

But how do things work the other way around? Rather than learning about your sleep habits from looking at data about your personality type, why not base your sleeping schedule off the less obvious needs off how your personality type influences you? Here I've put together some rough bed times that each personality type should consider. The times are less based on what's expected of the type, and more about what will work best for the type.

ISTJ Pick a bed time and stick to it: 10:20 p.m. is a great time to get your things ready for the next day and get into bed knowing you're prepared. That confidence and consistency will help you doze off more easily.

INFJ You're a bit of an idealist when it comes to bed time, but it never really works out the way you think it will. Get into bed by 11 p.m., and have a book and some lavender oils nearby . You need some extra buffer time to try out a few different methods before falling asleep.

INTJ Give yourself a set amount of time to wind down and pick one activity to do it. 10 minutes of meditation or bath time is idea. Then try to get in bed by 11:15 p.m. the latest, because you're going to spend some time trying to shut your mind off still.

ENFJ Your mind is buzzing at all hours, so no screens or TV shows for you before bed. Get into bed at 12:15 a.m. with some calm, lyric-less music playing. The instrumental vibes will calm you down and you'll be asleep before 12:30 a.m.

ISTP Do some yoga at 10:45 p.m.. and turn the lights out by 11:45 p.m. You might toss and turn for a while, but if you get started this early, you should be asleep before you know it.

ESFJ Get into bed at 11:45 p.m. with your journal, and doodle or make lists of words and feelings instead of full sentences. This will help you work out some thoughts without revving your mind up with too much hard thinking. You'll be asleep by 12:15 a.m. the latest.

INFP At night you're thinking about conversations you had during the day and how you wish you could change them, but you can't. Drown out your own voice with a sleep meditation that you stream online. Get it started at 10:50 p.m. and you'll be asleep shortly after.

ESFP Starting at 11:15 p.m., light some candles, play some music, and set the mood. At 11:50 p.m., turn everything off and blow out the candles, and let this signify the end of the day.

ENFP In order to shut your mind down from business mode, you have to start your night time routine earlier than others. Plug your phone in another room and get in the tub at 9:45 p.m. — the longer you're away from your phone, the easier you'll fall asleep after your bath.

ESTP Keep a journal by your bed, and make a list of everything you need to tackle the next day, starting at 11:20 p.m. Any thought or worry you have, write it down, so it doesn't keep you awake.

ESTJ You can watch one episode of a show before bed, but only if you start it no later than 10:30 p.m. — that will give you about 30 minutes to unplug before falling asleep at or around 12:00 a.m.

ENTJ Even though you're tempted to play on your phone, you can overcome the desire. Instead, write in your journal for a few minutes. It will give you the feeling of socializing without adding stimuli to your bed time. Lights out by 12:15 a.m.

INTP You need tight structure at night, so read one chapter, or 15 pages of a book every night before bed. When you turn that last page, it's lights out. Give yourself some time to read so that you can shut down at 11:30 p.m.

ISFJ If it's a work night, begin making your last communications of the day at 8 p.m. Call your mom, call your friends, send those texts that you've been thinking about all day so that by 11 p.m., you can get into bed feeling satisfied that you've said everything you wanted to say for the day.

ENTP You have a million excuses for why you can't go to bed just yet, so instead of getting into bed early and rationalizing why it's OK to mess around on your phone for hours, get into bed at 12:30 a.m. and totally shut it down immediately.