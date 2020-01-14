Any time a new Huda Beauty product launches, fans go pretty wild for it. And tbh, there's always a pretty good reason for this; Huda's beautiful creations are always top notch and never disappoint. So the news that Huda Beauty has launched five new liquid eyeshadows to extend her Matte & Metal collection is pretty damn exciting. Here's everything you need to know about the stunning new drops.

Huda first launched her Matte & Metal double ended eyeshadows in December 2018. Known for her epic powder palettes, this was a new path for the self-made star to go down. But unsurprisingly, the liquid shadows were so popular, they were extended in February 2019, and now they've been added to once more.

As their name suggests, these eyeshadows have a double-ended wand with one side a matte shadow, and the other a metallic finish. They already come in a great range of shades, but this new drop of colours are noticeably cooler in tone, making them perfect for the colder months. They're muted hues that are designed to be worn alone, or with your favourite powder eyeshadow to get a more dramatic, pigmented look. There are five new shades, all of which I can't wait to snap up!

They are as follows:

Request Line & Slow Jams – "Put on the tunes and have fun with this beautiful cool-toned, mauve pink shade that plays so nicely with this cool, bronzy, rose gold shimmer," says Huda.

French Lace & Diamond Drip – "Perfectly on-trend for 2020, this dusty pastel lavender shade with pink undertones makes the perfect statement. The pretty matte is perfectly balanced with a lilac shimmer that shines with iridescent glitters."

Ca$hmere Robe & Penthouse Suite – "Stay in and dial it up with this smoky, olive-taupe shade that’s super sophisticated, and glam it up with this sexy cool-toned antique gold shimmer shade."

Cinnamon Toast & Hella Honey – "This warm spicy brown matte is an essential shade and pops like crazy when side by side with this fiery, burnished copper shimmer with warm gold glitters."

V.I.Pink & Million Dollar Deals – "This sexy plum pink with warm rosy undertones will make you feel like the ultimate boss. Paired with a warm berry pink shimmer with silver and magenta glitters, this is a fierce combo."

Huda has detailed more about the new shadows over on YouTube, where she showed off each shade and explained how to use the formulas:

Huda Beauty on YouTube

The Matte & Metal Shadows land on ShopHudaBeauty.com on Jan. 17 and land in-stores on the Jan. 24, and cost £22 each.