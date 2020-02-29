Bustle

What To Get Your Mum For Mother's Day, Based On Her Favourite TV Show

By Sam Ramsden
ITV / Downton Abbey

Every year on Mothering Sunday, many of us aim to honour some of the most important women in our lives, and with Mother's Day 2020 fast approaching, now feels like a good time to start brainstorming the perfect gift. If you're on the lookout for something a little different this time around, there are plenty of brilliant options out there. So, here are some Mother's Day presents based on your mum's favourite TV shows, because why not look to her television habits for inspiration?

A great Mother's Day present usually centres around something your mum truly loves, and it's a safe bet she'll get a kick out of these awesome telly-inspired gifts. Whether she's a fan of all-things ballroom, classic period dramas, or quintessentially British cook-offs, you're sure to find something to suit your mum's tastes.

During your quest for the ultimate TV-themed pressie, you can look forward to a fantastic range of ceramic collections, bedroom accessories, tickets to some of the UK's most exciting shows and locations, and much more — and to give you a head start on your Mother's Day shopping spree, I've compiled this handy little list of suggestions. You can thank me later.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster
Following another hugely-successful series and accompanying live tour, the stars of Strictly Come Dancing are about to hit the road once again. However, the show's professional dancers will be at the forefront this time around, and they'll be waltzing their way across the UK in cities such as London, Liverpool, Glasgow, and many more.
Call The Midwife Tote Bag
£14.29
|
Redbubble
One of the most loveable characters to emerge from BBC's Call The Midwife is without doubt Chummy — who was previously portrayed by everyone's favourite funny-woman, Miranda Hart. Thankfully, the legacy of Chummy now lives on in tote bag form, and I can't think of a better way to spruce up your mother's next grocery shop.
Downton Abbey House Tour
Highclere Castle
Go behind the scenes of ITV's Downton Abbey by taking a stroll around the breathtaking estate on which the award-winning series is based. Both group visits and private tours of Highclere Castle can be arranged, and if your mum's a fan of all things Crawley, she won't want to miss out on this.
The Great British Bake Off Star Baker Mug Set
£9.99
|
Amazon UK
The Great British Bake Off has become something of a TV phenomenon throughout the show's nine-year history, and what better way for your mother to enjoy her morning cuppa than a Star Baker-themed mug set — which comes complete with its very own coaster. Nice.
Buckingham Palace State Rooms Tour
Royal Collection Trust
Now, Buckingham Palace was indeed hot property before Netflix's The Crown burst onto the scene. However, the historical drama could be credited with introducing all things royal to a whole new audience. If your mum would love to snoop around the Palace's magnificent State Rooms, she can actually do so — but unfortunately, the royal family only permit visitors for 10 weeks each summer, so you'd better act fast when searching for tickets.
Luther Duvet Cover
£75.25
|
Redbubble
Bedding probably isn't the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to the BBC's hit crime-drama Luther. However, fans of the long-running series can enjoy precisely that. Inspired by the lead character's legendary red tie, this duvet cover is the perfect gift for any Idris Elba fans out there — and multiple sizes are available.
Bodyguard Mug
£10.50
|
Redbubble
Richard Madden is here to protect your afternoon tea with this Bodyguard-inspired mug. Fans of the BBC thriller would proudly display this gem in their kitchen cupboard, and if mum's a fan, you might want to add this one to your shopping basket ASAP.