It’s easy to say that not everyone is looking at you. Or that no one is looking at you. And I want to say that, I really do. But I’d be lying. Just like you're observing the other people in the weight room to see if your form looks like yours, people are doing the same thing back. But I’ll be honest: people are looking at you because you’re a more interesting, distracting thing to look at while someone is catching their breath than the floor or a 45-pound plate. People are looking at you because their eyes are idling while they visualize their next set, or because people who are serious about the gym often like to learn by observation. And you might have something cool to show them, just by doing your own workout!

Even if you feel like you’re out there looking like you have no idea what you’re doing, people will notice that you’re out there. And chances are, they’ll nod to themselves and be proud that another human is joining the ranks of lifting-hood. And that’ll be it: a nod to themselves. Because even though people often will physically glance at you, most of the time people are in the gym for themselves. So you might indeed get glances, but most of the time, these glances are not to critique you or make you feel unwelcome. Because everyone in that gym has been where you are, and most people in the gym are only there to work on themselves: just like you.