Rumours that Lady Gaga would be starting a beauty brand had been circling for some time. But at the beginning of July, Mother Monster finally unveiled Haus Laboratories. At first, the range was only available to Amazon Prime members. Now, all Amazon customers can pre-order Lady Gaga's beauty line.

Haus Laboratories doesn't officially launch until September, but Gaga has released a snippet of what to expect. Three main products make up the range: a highly pigmented powder, long-lasting lip liner, and non-sticky lip gloss. For a limited time only, you can pre-order special duos of the products as well as collections encompassing all three items.

In a video for Amazon, Gaga said expanding into makeup was something she had wanted to do for a long time. "Makeup really changed my life," she continued, adding that it was the true birth of Lady Gaga.

"For me, this is not just about makeup. This is about the message that we're trying to send to the world. To inspire bravery, to inspire self-invention and courage, to inspire creating a positive community for the world," she noted.

Instead of advertising a homogenous look, Gaga is pushing for freedom in beauty. “I have a platform in the world," she told the Business of Fashion. "God gave me this voice for a reason. I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.”

If that's a message you're dying to get on board with, here's everything you can pre-order from Haus Laboratories right now.

5. The Look At Me Collection Haus of Rockstar Collection £46 | Amazon This super loud trio involves a deep burgundy lip liner and gloss and a yellow gold powder. Buy now