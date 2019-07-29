Bustle

What To Pre-Order From Lady Gaga's Beauty Line, Because Haus Laboratories Has Just Released Its First Products

Rumours that Lady Gaga would be starting a beauty brand had been circling for some time. But at the beginning of July, Mother Monster finally unveiled Haus Laboratories. At first, the range was only available to Amazon Prime members. Now, all Amazon customers can pre-order Lady Gaga's beauty line.

Haus Laboratories doesn't officially launch until September, but Gaga has released a snippet of what to expect. Three main products make up the range: a highly pigmented powder, long-lasting lip liner, and non-sticky lip gloss. For a limited time only, you can pre-order special duos of the products as well as collections encompassing all three items.

In a video for Amazon, Gaga said expanding into makeup was something she had wanted to do for a long time. "Makeup really changed my life," she continued, adding that it was the true birth of Lady Gaga.

"For me, this is not just about makeup. This is about the message that we're trying to send to the world. To inspire bravery, to inspire self-invention and courage, to inspire creating a positive community for the world," she noted.

Instead of advertising a homogenous look, Gaga is pushing for freedom in beauty. “I have a platform in the world," she told the Business of Fashion. "God gave me this voice for a reason. I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.”

If that's a message you're dying to get on board with, here's everything you can pre-order from Haus Laboratories right now.

1. The Light & Dark Collection

Haus Of Chained Ballerina Collection
£46
|
Amazon
The Haus Of Collections include all three Haus Laboratories products — the Glam Attack All-Over Liquid Shimmer Powder, RIP Lip Liner, and Le Riot Lip Gloss — in six different colour options. Plus a reusable makeup bag. The Chained Ballerina curation focuses on the mixture of light and dark with a deep black powder and neutral peach lip liner and gloss.

2. The Retro Collection

House Of Dynasty Collection
£46
|
Amazon
The Dynasty colourway produces a bold '70s look with an emerald powder and terracotta lip products.

3. The Shimmer Collection

Haus Of Goddess Collection
£46
|
Amazon
Shimmer away in the Goddess collection with a champagne-hued powder, neutral mauve lip liner, and peachy pink gloss.

4. The Gaga Collection

Haus Of Metalhead Collection
£46
|
Amazon
Gaga herself models this stage-ready look, featuring a gunmetal powder and rose-hued lip products.

5. The Look At Me Collection

Haus of Rockstar Collection
£46
|
Amazon
This super loud trio involves a deep burgundy lip liner and gloss and a yellow gold powder.

6. The Blush Collection

Haus Of Rose B*tch Collection
£46
|
Amazon
For a subtle hint of colour, opt for this colourway of a mauve powder, plum liner, and sheer gloss.

7. The Rock Duo

Downtown Punk Powder Duo
£34
|
Amazon
Whether you want to amp up your eyeshadow routine or add a touch of colour to other parts of your face, this long-lasting liquid-to-powder formula should do the trick. The Downtown Punk duo features the black and mauve colour options.

8. The Godly Twosome

Give 'Em Heaven Powder Duo
£34
|
Amazon
Mix a champagne and gold powder together and you've got an angelic look.

9. The Dramatic Pair

Speed Queen Powder Duo
£34
|
Amazon
Featuring both an emerald and gunmetal hue, this duo will be your go-to on dramatic nights out.

10. The Day & Night Gloss

Hypocrite Lip Gloss Duo
£29
|
Amazon
Gaga has also combined two of her super shiny Le Riot Lip Gloss colours in a purse-friendly duo. The Hypocrite collection includes a sheer and burgundy wine shade.

11. The Everyday Duo

Laced Lip Gloss Duo
£29
|
Amazon
Subtle peach and stand-out terracotta meet in the Laced duo.

12. The Subtle Pairing

Seductress Lip Gloss Duo
£29
|
Amazon
For a barely there look, try this peach and rose combination.

13. The Work Lip

Floor It Lip Liner Duo
£24
|
Amazon
You can even pick up a two-piece RIP Lip Liner collection. This creamy, vegan formula is waterproof, guaranteed to last all day, and can be used as a liner or lipstick. The Floor It pairing includes a peach and rose shade.

14. The Striking Lip

Royalty Lip Liner Duo
£24
|
Amazon
Royalty does what it says on the tin, providing you with a queen-worthy plum or terracotta lip.

15. The Unmissable Lip

Slay Me Lip Liner Duo
£24
|
Amazon
Mauve and burgundy join forces for this striking two-piece pack.

Everything will be released on September 30. A slow drop, but one that's well worth waiting for.