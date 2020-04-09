Despite the circumstances, Disney+ arrived just when everyone needed a welcome distraction. But if you're a bit Disney-ed out by now, Quibi is now available to use in the UK. The difference with this streaming service is that episodes of any series, regardless of type, are under ten minutes long. That may sound like a strange concept, so here are 9 shows you started on Quibi. Before you know it, you'll have gone through their entire library.

Founded by producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, the ethos of Quibi is "quick bites, big stories." There are plans to release "7,000 pieces of content" in its first year, according to Variety, but if you sign up before April 30 you'll get a 90-day free trial. After that, a subscription to Quibi is $4 (around £4).

Like Disney+, its launch library is very extensive. Whether you're in the mood for some reality, documentaries, or scripted shows in bite-sized chunks, Quibi's definitely got you covered. On top of that, the service also has a "Daily Essentials" feed, which includes everything from news and culture round-ups to a daily dose of adorable animals. But if you're struggling to decide on what to start with first, here's a few ideas.

1. 'Murder House Flip' Quibi on YouTube I watch a lot of true crime docs, but I've never given the houses that crimes are committed in a second thought. Like, who goes on to own them? Do the new homeowners know what happened? Murder House Flip gives a whole lot of insight into this world and then some, all in the style of a traditional American home improvement programme.

2. 'Nikki Fre$h' Quibi on YouTube Miss The Simple Life? Well say hello to Nikki Fre$h, the trap-rap alter ego of Nicole Richie. With songs that focus on the things closest to Nikki's heart (plants, bees, interspecies), and an array of familiar faces, you won't want to miss the debut of all things Fre$h.

3. 'Singled Out' Quibi on YouTube Everyone loves a classic dating show, and the Singled Out reboot utilises its foundation while keeping it fresh AF. As Variety sums up, the show features "speed-dating singles who choose a partner from 30 suitors" accompanied with a new twist — "the contestants have some sort of prior connection to each other. Oh snap.

4. 'Punk'd' Quibi on YouTube Party like it's 2003 y'all, because Punk'd is back. Chance the Rapper takes on the mischievous helm of the practical joke reality show this time around, and puts celebs like Adam Devine, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, and Ty Dolla $ign through their paces.

5. 'When The Streetlights Go On' Quibi on YouTube Stranger Things brought on the nostalgia for the '80s, and When The Streetlights Go On does the same for the '90s. Callbacks to the likes of Nirvana and Marilyn Manson are abound, which frame a murder-mystery discovered by its teen protagonist.

6. 'Run This City' Quibi on YouTube Wild stuff happens in lesser known U.S. cities, especially in Fall River, Massachusetts. In 2016, the city elected Jasiel Correia as mayor at 23-years-old who ended up having quite the political career, as Run This City documents. Correia was arrested twice in office for fraud and extortion charges, and was eventually defeated in the 2019 mayoral election.

7. 'Thanks A Million' Jennifer Lopez on YouTube Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and featuring the likes of Kristen Bell and Nick Jonas, Thanks A Million sees 10 celebrities tasked with giving $100,000 to someone to "kickstart a chain of kindness". They do this by giving the money to a person who's had a positive impact on their life, who then does the same to someone else, etc, etc. Get the tissues ready, because you'll be a mess by the end of the first episode.

8. 'Dismantled' Quibi on YouTube Never has a food competition been so disgusting, exciting, and downright ridiculous all at the same time. As hard as it is to believe, two chefs have to create a mystery meal by guessing what food is being blasted at them from six or so cannons. Hosted by Tituss Burgess and featuring judges like Antoni Prowki, Rachel Dratch, and Dan Levy, Dismantled may or may not be the future of food competitions.