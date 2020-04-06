It's not just a world of Hulu and Netflix anymore. Streaming services are multiplying faster than you can say "subscribe." From Disney+, to Apple TV+, to the upcoming HBO Max and NBC's Peacock, there will soon be even more content to consume. Enter, Quibi. The newest, and perhaps most unique, streaming service launched Monday, April 6, and to help you get acquainted, here's everything you need to know about Quibi.

Quibi stands for "quick bites," meaning each episode can be consumed in anywhere from four to 10 minutes. The original content offered has also been designed to be watched directly from your phone, so subscribers can watch while they're on-the-go.

As described in a Quibi video explaining the streaming service, content is "designed specifically to watch only on your phone where you're in control of what you watch when you watch and where you watch. You're even in control of how you watch content, meaning you can choose to watch in either portrait or landscape mode. The overall purpose of Quibi is to offer a "fresh perspective on how to story tell on a small screen."

It's definitely a unique streaming experience, but with shows featuring stars like Chrissy Teigen and Sophie Turner, it's definitely worth a try. Here's everything you nee to know about Quibi to get you started.

When Does Quibi Launch?

Quibi on YouTube

After much anticipation, Quibi officially launched on April 6. Considering the federal social distancing guidelines were extended through April 30, Quibi is yet another way to keep yourself entertained during tough times. You can choose from news, weather, movies, and chapters. And Quibi isn't waiting to roll out content bit by bit, instead launching 50 shows on its very first day.

How Much Does Quibi Cost?

Quibi has a two-tier pricing system, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. You can either pay $4.99 per month with ads or $7.99 per month without. Quibi is also offering a 90-day free trial. All you have to do is download the app and sign up before the end of April. If you're trying to save money and don't want to fully commit to Quibi just yet, this might be just what you need.

How Do I Sign Up For Quibi?

To sign up for Quibi, all you have to do is download the app in the Apple app store or via Google Play. The subscription process is pretty standard and simple, though you do need a device that is compatible with the app. If you sign up before the end of April, not only will you receive 90 days free, but bonus episodes for some shows, like Chance the Rapper's revival of Punk'd.

What Shows Are On Quibi?

Quibi on YouTube

There's a huge list of shows Quibi plans to launch within it first year, 175 shows to be exact, according to a press release Bustle previously received. Expect shows like Chrissy Teigen's Chrissy's Court, Liam Hemsworth's Most Dangerous Game, Sophie Turner's Survive, and so many more. At launch, only 50 shows and films will be available to stream, with new episodes released every day, and movies split into chapters. There are short unscripted TV series and documentaries, and news and lifestyle programming are considered "Daily Essentials" that are produced in quick-bite form.

Can I Share My Quibi Subscription?

It's unclear what Quibi's official policies on sharing subscriptions are, but it seems likely. If you don't have a subscription, you'll still need to download the Quibi app. Then, if someone you know is willing to share their subscription, it seems like all you'll need is their login information to access the app and view content.

Do I Need WiFi To Use Quibi?

According to Tech Radar, all of Quibi's content will be available for download. So, no, you won't need internet access in order to use Quibi, as long as you plan ahead. You'll only need WiFi access when browsing the app and downloading shows. But, once a program is downloaded, you won't need an internet connection to view it. This is a great option, especially when commuting.

Can I Only Use Quibi On My Phone?

No, you can watch Quibi on any mobile device, including your phone and tablet, but that's it. This means you can't watch on your TV or your computer. The service has implemented many features that would only work on mobile devices. As Tech Radar explained in January, there's a "Turnstyle" feature that allows users to choose their viewing experience by either watching in landscape or portrait mode. Check out the above video for an example.

Quibi is definitely a unique way to consume content. It's unclear if the streaming service will be a success, but, like co-founder and chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said (via Tech Radar), "You have 2.5 billion people walking around with these televisions in their pocket. They're already watching a billion hours of content every day. I just know it's going to work."

This post will continue to be updated as new information comes out.