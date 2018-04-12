We usually count down to Fridays the second Monday begins, but this week has been an exception. This Friday is actually Friday the 13th, a day that is traditionally surrounded by bad vibes, spooky superstitions, and just a general feeling of terrible luck. It's not exactly a day anyone looks forward to, because many people just expect the worst. But, of course, like anything else, there are naysayers — in this case, the people who don't believe Friday the 13th is anything but, well, just another Friday. Which one are you? And what will Friday the 13th mean for your sign? No matter what your zodiac is, your horoscope can fill you in on some interesting things to look out for.

Like what, you ask? Well, since Friday the 13th is seen as a really unlucky day, your horoscope might tip you off as to whether or not you should expect some terrible situations. This is also a day when people tend to be extra superstitious, worried about things like black cats crossing their path and, of course, the number 13. Plus, this Friday the 13th is happening during Mercury retrograde, which is already a time when things seem to be more complicated and confusing, and we're all more prone to annoying mishaps.

That all sounds horrifying, but your horoscope might surprise you: this Friday the 13th will cause setbacks for all signs, but it won't be that bad! It could be all about the way you approach it, so learning more about what's in store for you is definitely going to help you get through this day without dealing with many unlucky situations.

If you want to know what's in store for you at the end of this week, we've got you covered. Here's what you can expect out of Friday the 13th according to your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Not only is it Friday the 13th, but Mercury retrograde is also happening in your sign. Yikes! This double whammy could definitely cause some extra complications and mishaps. But it's not all bad: You'll also be surrounded by the feeling of a sense of purpose, a strong sense of believing in yourself. This is a good time to think of some serious changes for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy As a Taurus, you have nothing to worry about when it comes to bad luck this week. This is a really strong time for your relationships, platonic or romantic. Take advantage of that to spend time with your loved ones and feel motivated by them — they might give you the push you've been looking for towards something better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy You're in a good place today, and you're going to feel supported, purposeful, and empowered. Forget bad luck — this is a great time to make a change, to lean on those you love, and to learn something new about yourself. This is the perfect time to make some big positive changes, so don't let the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th get to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Cancer, chances are good that you've been feeling down lately, and you might think that Friday the 13th would make that worse. You'd be wrong! This is going to be a good day for you personally and relationship-wise. Today is a great day to pay attention to what your heart wants and focus on all of that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy For you, Leo, this Friday the 13th is all about work. This is a great day for you to explore your feelings about work and to learn more. You're going to feel supported and positive, which means you may want to take on a new project or commitment. Pay attention to your daily routines to find something that helps you give you a better work-life balance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Giphy On Friday the 13th, you'll want to surround yourself with people you love, or the people who make you feel the most supported. You might find that you have the chance to do something new and exciting, and this is a good time to improve on something and connect with others. This could actually be a really rewarding day for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy While you shouldn't exactly expect bad luck today, you might find that you're having communication issues with your partner or the person closest to you. But you can also expect this to be a good day to examine your self-worth and figure out what goals you really want to achieve. This is a good time to try something new and expand your horizons.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Giphy Scorpio, you're set to have a super creative day, as well as really perceptive — your emotions will be even more intense than usual. This is a good day to let go of the things that no longer serve you and to express yourself to those you care about. Again, this is a great day for you creatively, so it's a good time to focus on a new project, work on something exciting, or use your thoughts for good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Giphy This is a pretty empowering day for you, as you're going to feel a little less pressure than you have been feeling lately. You'll also feel more empowered to make a necessary change and to try and reach for all of your goals. This is a good time to explore old ideas to get to a new, better idea. The only bad thing? You may deal with some unlucky financial situations today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Giphy This is actually a great day for you socially — it's a time when you should be leaning on friends and loved ones, but also helping them with whatever they need. This is a great time for any kind of relationship, so take advantage of that. You'll find that you may express yourself easier and have a better time making connections, which is only going to help you in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Giphy Aquarius, you're going to find Friday the 13th to be a day full of confidence. You'll feel purposeful and motivated to get things done. You may also be feeling more practical and positive. The only downer? Your relationships, especially a romantic one, may feel a bit unsteady today. Try to focus on something else instead.