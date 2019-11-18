If you haven’t read Queenie yet you need to get yourself to your nearest book shop. The definition of a page turner, it charts the story of a young black journalist growing up in South London and has become the book to read in 2019. Candice Carty-Williams' debut novel has been so successful, in fact, Queenie is now being made into a Channel 4 show. So, what are the details?

The hype around Carty-Williams after the publication of her Sunday Times best seller has been massive and, on Nov. 15, 2019, the radio and TV magazine Broadcast Now revealed that the writer was in the early stages of adapting her critically acclaimed novel for Channel 4.

After the article was published, Carty-Williams took to twitter and said:

“I’m not sure if this is out because I’ve told the wrong person or because C4 have announced it but either way it’s TRUE and I am EXCITED to bring Queenie to the small (ish) screen.”

I reached out to Carty-Williams literary agent to establish if there’s any more news but am yet to hear back. But one thing I knowfor sure is, if you’re a fan of Queenie, good things are coming your way.

Carty-Williams’ warm, intelligent, raw, and funny prose is what brought Queenie captured the hearts of so many people, and now we get to see her words come to life in a whole new way.

Speaking about the book in an interview with the Evening Standard, Carty-Williams touched upon the importance of characters such as Queenie and what they can represent for readers:

“Understanding that you are not the only person experiencing something is the beginning of getting through it. It was important to write Queenie because you see how all these small things contribute to diminishing one girl’s sense of value. Every time someone reminds her that she is different [by not being white] — even doing little things like asking to touch her hair — she is affected. Readers have said they wish they’d seen braids on book covers when they were younger — they wouldn’t have spent so long straightening their hair with chemicals that burn your scalp.”

It’ll be very interesting to see how Carty-Williams and Channel 4 lift the characters from the pages of the novel and translate them for the screen. I for one can't wait to see whose cast in the titular role. Watch this space.