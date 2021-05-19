Candice Carty-Williams’ New BBC Drama Will Be “A Love Letter To Black British Music”

Following the success of her hugely popular debut novel Queenie, award-winning writer Candice Carty-Williams has penned brand new BBC drama series, Champion.

Newly announced, Champion is set in South London and will follow the rise and fall of a fictional UK rap sensation. Described as “a love letter to Black British music,” Champion is a joint production from Balloon Entertainment and New Pictures, who’ve confirmed that production on the series begins later this year but casting is yet to be announced.

The series is set to explore what happens “when fame collides with family,” the official synopsis states. Bosco is an up-and-coming rap star when he’s arrested and sent to prison. On arriving home, he is ready to dominate the music industry once again, but discovers his sister Vita has now become a performer in her own right.

“Since she can remember, his younger sister Vita has been his personal assistant, running around after him, getting him out of trouble and hiding his various misdemeanors,” reads the synopsis sent to Bustle. “But when Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, Belly, she steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another in their quest to both reach the top spot in the charts and to be the star of the family.”

The sibling rivalry will split the Champion family down the middle “as they go head to head in a very public and messy battle.”

Following the announcement of the new drama, Carty-Williams said, “Champion is a celebration of Black music and a Black family, however fragmented that family might be.”

She added: “Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and UK rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to a primetime slot a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is absolutely amazing, as is getting to work with some of the best producers making music today to create original tracks for the show. I can’t think of anywhere else Champion could sit but the BBC and I’m looking forward to everyone seeing a show that they have never seen before.”

Champion and is being produced by Blue Story’s Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, who describes the project as “special.” Other writers include Isis Davis (Killing Eve), Emma Dennis-Edwards (Casualty, Eastenders, Ragdoll), Ameir Brown, and Edem Wornoo.