What You Need To Stop Stressing Out About In 2018, Based On Your Sign

In the spirit of the year's end, here's an understatement: 2017 was a rough year. The fact that we've made it through together in one piece is remarkable, and we should all give ourselves a pat on the back. Go ahead, do it! But we should also remember that as a year comes to a close, it's important to spend some time reflecting on everything. That means the good things too.

And while this year's good might have been overshadowed a bit, it's still there, somewhere. And by unearthing your blessings, you'll unlock a path to even more blessings in the new year. Instead of allowing yourself to be held back by the stresses of 2017, make peace with them and look forward to calmer waters in the year ahead. Think about it — if we can make it through 2017, we can make it through anything. Fact: 2018 is going to be a better year for us all.

Here's some 2018 horoscope predictions that will help you let go of the things that held you back this year, by showing you just how promising the new year is going to be for you:

Aries

You've been working so hard towards creative goals and personal gains over the last year, and despite what your paranoia is trying to tell you, you're going to be successful. Just keep working hard and being optimistic, it's going to pay off — so long as you silence those doubtful voices in your head. Finish what you've started!

Taurus

You've been feeling unsure of yourself and your work for a while now, but you're not always going to feel this way. The year ahead is going to be filled with a lot of epiphanies, or in Kylie's words, a year of "realizing things". So just hang in there and don't stress too hard over finding the answers — they will come to you organically.

Gemini

You've got a dynamic personality, and when things get too boring or predictable, you stress out. You start to feel claustrophobic in your own skin and feel like running away. I know things have been a bit too basic for you lately, but trust that the universe is going to send you a few incredible options to travel and adventure this year, so be patient.

Cancer

2017 was a hard year for you to be confident. Every time you felt optimistic, something seemed to knock you down. But that's not going to be the case for 2018, you've really hit your stride and this year your confidence is going to stick. Don't let that fear or falling keep you from holding your head high — you're not going to fall.

Leo

Your personal relationships that have been weighing heavy on your heart are going to change this year. You're going to be ridding yourself of a lot of negativity in the next year, and you're going to feel a lot lighter and happier because of it.

Virgo

2017 was a hard year for you to stay positive. You found it incredibly difficult to share the same optimism and enthusiasm as your peers and just couldn't shake the heaviness. 2018 is going to be a "yes" year for you. You'll find the energy to say yes to things that you normally never would. This attitude will serve you well.

Libra

For the most part, 2017 was all about taking care of the people around you. You had to constantly stress out about your loved ones that you had no time to worry about yourself. 2018 will afford you some peace of mind. You'll be able to rest assured that the people around you don't need your help and you'll find a way to turn your healing energy inward.

Scorpio

You have a tendency to take things too far and then spending months stressing out over your actions. This year you're going to be a bit more measured with your behavior and you won't be spending most of your time feeling remorseful. Like is a lot less stressful when you're not constantly having to think about whose feelings you've hurt.

Sagittarius

You're on a mission to improve your life and you're going to complete it. All of the things that you felt doubtful about in 2017 are going to transition into things that you feel optimistic about. You can handle this pace, so keep it up. Your life is about to get a lot more interesting.

Capricorn

You always worry that your hard work isn't being appreciated or admired, but this year you're going to stand out for your work. People are finally going to start taking the time to pay attention to what you're doing, and let you know about how impressed they are. This will be a confidence boosting year.

Aquarius

For as long as you can remember, you've struggled with self doubt. It keeps you from taking risks and chances and has held back both your personal life and your professional life. 2018 is going to be a transitory year for you and you're finally going to be able to release some of that self doubt and get ahead.

Pisces

All of that work that you've been overwhelmed by and have been avoiding is going to become a lot less scary and a lot more do-able. Stop stressing about not being able to do what you want to do, you're going to find the time and energy this year. You'll really surprise yourself with how much you accomplish, it will change your work ethic and attitude forever.