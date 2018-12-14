What Your Sleeping Position Says About Your Personality, According To Science

A study produced by the Sleep Assessment and Advisory Service in 2003 claimed that sleeping positions could provide clues to personality. It surveyed 1,000 people and connected the ways in which they commonly slept to potential personality characteristics. While this is the only study of its kind, it provides interesting clues about the ways in which we position ourselves in vulnerable times.

The BBC reports that the fetal position, which was the most common position among the people surveyed, corresponded with "hard on the outside, soft on the inside" vulnerability, while more open positions like the "log" (lying straight on one side with arms down) and the "starfish" (spread out with limbs everywhere) mean that people are more confident and giving. The study found links between sleeping flat on one's back with straight arms and quiet, reserved personalities, while people who hug pillows or reach out limbs towards others in bed need connection in their relationships.

How you sleep, according to this theory, is an expression of your emotional needs, issues and approach to life. While it needs to be studied more to be confirmed, sleeping positions have a long evolutionary history; a study in 2015 found that great apes like orangutans, which are close relatives to humans, sleep comfortably on their fronts or backs, while more distant relatives like gibbons have more disturbed, erratic sleep. We've evolved to rest more comfortably, which has given our brains the potential to make more connections and grow bigger. Sleep is also when we're most vulnerable and under-protected, so there's logic in assuming we'll choose postures that we think are safe.