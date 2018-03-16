Whether you're into cuddling, solo sleeping, or snoozing on your side, back, or stomach, sleep position meanings can reveal a creepy amount about your personality. You spend about one-third of your life asleep, according to a study published in the journal the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, so it makes sense that your preferred sleep style can reveal insights into your waking personality. I tend to sleep on my back or my side because sleeping on my stomach almost always results in a kink in my neck. But, it turns out that these two positions seem to have competing meanings.

Just like your personality, sleep is complicated and multifaceted, and it's not uncommon for a person to have more than one trait that directly contradicts another. Aside from being vital for optimum physical and mental health, sleep is also highly coveted. While it's clear that everyone loves sleep, sleep positions and personality traits (because they're self reported) are not universal and vary by culture, according to a British study conducted by Dr. Chris Idzikowski, according to Sleep Junkie.

"We are all aware of our body language when we are awake but this is the first time we have been able to see what our subconscious posture says about us," Sleep Junkie quoted Idzikowski as saying. "What’s interesting is that the profile behind the posture is often very different from what we would expect." If you're curious what your favorite sleep position says about your personality, the results might surprise you.

1 Side Sleepers Are Easy Going & Open Minded Giphy If you're a side sleeper, Idzikowski noted that you're likely easy going and open minded. Side sleepers who sleep with their arms straight out can also be suspicious and cynical. What's more, he noted that side sleepers can often wake up stiff, which could make you a lot less of a go-with-the-flow type. Stretching before bed and when you wake up can help reduce your chances of getting up on the wrong side of the bed.

2 Left-Side Sleepers Are More Creative Giphy It turns out that whether you're a left or right side sleeper also makes a difference. According to a survey from Sealy, people who favored sleeping on their left sides were more likely to work in marketing or advertising and have a higher level of education.

3 Right-Side Sleepers Are More Likely To Smoke Giphy The Sealy survey also revealed that right-side sleepers were more likely to be heavy smokers and consume more caffeine than any other sleep position. Additionally, those who favor their right side tended to work in the transportation and manufacturing industries, according to their survey.

4 Fetal-Position Sleepers Seek Comfort Giphy Curling up in the fetal position like a newborn baby signals that you're trying to comfort yourself at the end of the day, Idzikowski explained. "Associated traits include a soft interior which is camouflaged by a tough exterior, shy but warm, conscientious, organized and ready to face the day," Sleep Junkie reported. "Adding a pillow between the knees may be beneficial for people who prefer this sleep position."

5 Free Fallers Are Anxious & Overwhelmed Giphy Idzikowski dubbed those who sleep on their stomachs with their arms under the pillow as free fallers, according to Sleep Junkie. If you favor this sleep position, you are likely to be brash and outgoing but also harbor feelings of anxiety due to feeling overwhelmed during your waking hours.

6 Back Sleepers Have High Expectations Giphy Sleeping on your back with your arms by your sides, also known as the soldier position, reveals that you have high expectations of yourself and others, according to Idzikowski. Soldier sleepers are also the most likely to snore.

7 Starfish Sleepers Make Great Friends Giphy If you sleep on your back with your arms over your head and around the pillow, you're a starfish sleeper. Starfish sleepers prefer not to be the center of attention, and their keen listening skills make them trusted friends and confidants, according to the BBC.

8 Spooners Are Crankier Than Solo Sleepers Giphy While it might seem romantic to cuddle with your partner at night, people who sleep in bed with another person reported up to 50 percent more night time disturbances than people who sleep alone, Sleep.org noted. And, all of that waking up at night can lead to a super cranky morning, which is why one in four couples in the U.S. sleep separately.

9 Heron Sleepers Are Unpredictable Giphy If you generally flop into bed with your arms and legs akimbo like a clumsy bird, you're a heron sleeper. According to Ranker, heron sleepers are moody, unpredictable, and have a hard time making decisions. This also sounds like the description for the zodiac sign Libra.