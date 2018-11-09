What we do know about Veterans Day is that it's an opportunity to honor those living who have served the country in states of both war or peace, but what's a little bit less intuitive is what the holiday means for businesses and institutions — like what's closed on Veterans Day? Since 1954, we've been celebrating the federal holiday as we know it, on (or around) November 11. This year, as the holiday falls on a Sunday, we will be observing it nationally on the following Monday — November 12, officially. And while we might understand that our role is to thank and show gratitude for American heroes — be it a simple social media post, personal outreach, or by attending a parade or community ceremony — we might not be totally aware of what's open whose meant to report to work. So what does Veterans Day mean for businesses and schools and government buildings? Well, the answer to that question varies.

Typically speaking, there are certain institutions that are always closed on the day that we observe Veterans Day, but that said, if it's a private business, it's up to them whether or not they close for the holiday. By definition, a federal holiday instates that only non-essential federal institutions close for observation, so anything outside of the government in pretty much TBD. So while I can offer you a pretty good idea about what kinds of places will be closed, you should always call ahead of time to save yourself the trouble. Here's what you can expect to be closed on Veteran's Day 2018:

Public School Giphy Public schools and universities will observe the holiday by closing. Some private schools and universities might also participate in the observation, so check with your school to double check — you don't want to be the only one to show up to a class that isn't happening.

U.S. Postal Services Giphy The U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail on Monday, November 12. That said, if you're expecting or sending a package via third party, i.e. FedEx or UPS, you should expect regular service.

Libraries Giphy If you want to check out a boo to read on this long weekend, you'll have to do it on Friday because all libraries will be closed on Veterans Day. People often forget that the library is a government facility, but it is!

Banks Giphy Most major banks will be closed on Monday, November 12. That said, you should be able to do automated online banking from home, and all ATM machines will be on and ready for use.

City Offices Giphy If you thought you'd spend your day off taking care of some business at the DMV, think again, it's closed.

Garbage Pick Up Giphy Some cities will have limited or no garbage pick up services on Veterans Day, so check with your local 311 service before you take the trash out.