Add another celebrity beauty and fashion venture to your list of launches to shop because Amy Schumer's clothing line just dropped. The collection, named Le Cloud (offers sizes XS/0-XXL/20), is the first fashion venture from Schumer and her business partner Leesa Evans, and it's all about being comfortable, cozy, and confident in what you're wearing.

In an editorial feature on the Saks Off 5th website, Schumer and Evans team up to describe the goals of their work together, and one of the core tenets of Le Cloud is its inclusivity in terms of both size and style. Evans explains in the editorial that clothing should be something that makes women "feel stronger, more confident, and happier." As for Schumer, she credits Evans with helping her to "live to [my] fullest potential," and now, she wants to pass on that feeling to other women.

Schumer also describes the clothes as her travel essentials, so it makes sense that the line consists mostly of neutral basics meant to "feel like a cloud." From sweaters to pencil skirts to even jogging suits, the line is a smorgasbord of mix and match cozy separates that can all work together to create a multitude of outfits.

If you've been on the hunt for easy and comfortable basics, the line could just be your new holy grail. Le Cloud features items that can be worn to work or worn to lounge around the house, and it features a hefty mix of both the causal and the more dressed up.

According to Women's Wear Daily, Schumer described the collection of separates as, "sexy, sophisticated, cozy, affordable and essential." If you're wondering if she's got some favorites from her line, apparently, she does. The publication also reports that Schumer's favorite pieces are a pullover with a zipper and a pair of track pants.

Outside the cozy pieces, there are options you can wear for more formal or business occasions that could be just as comfy as those track pants and sweatshirts.

Le Cloud's selection of work or going out basics features items such as trousers, a maxi dress, and a double-breasted button front blazer.

The versatility and comfort of the pieces aren't the only thing the clothes have going for them. Schumer and Evans created the Style Fund in 2016 which aims to empower women through fashion and style and take away the fear of dressing. Now, the pair have brought Le Cloud and Style Fund together. A portion of sales from Le Cloud will be donated to Style Fund in order to help further the organization's goals.

If comfort, minimalism, and versatility speak to your style, then get ready to get comfy because Amy Schumer's Le Cloud clothing line may just be your new go-to. Thanks to its wide offerings of joggers, tanks, skirts, and dresses, it's basically a capsule wardrobe in on collection.

If you want to shop Le Cloud, it's available exclusively on the Saks Off 5th website today.