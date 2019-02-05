With only one more month left to bear winter's daily slap of cold air, the temperature is slowly rising, and swimsuit season is upon us. Ashley Graham just released her resort collection with Swimsuits for All (offers sizes 4-24), so here's hoping that shopping for new bathing suits in winter will make summer arrive sooner.

Dust off your hot pink roller skates because this swimsuit collection calls for some throwback accessories, stat! This 10-piece collection (shot on the Venice Beach boardwalk, by the way ) features so many swimsuit silhouettes reminiscent of the days when A.C. Slater was donning your bedroom walls. With all the high-cut one-pieces and neon shades, you're transported back to the age of elastic chokers and Spice Girl platforms.

Supermodels were the pioneers for many '90s fads and and supermodel Ashley Graham is bringing her nostalgic style to the forefront of this collection.

"My mom and I used to rollerblade for miles behind the house that I grew up in," Graham said in a Swimsuits For All press release. "It was definitely my happy place, which inspired me to design these ‘90s retro suits and shoot this campaign. I’m excited to see proud women of all shapes and sizes hit the boardwalk in these styles." They're probably just as excited to wear them, too, girl.

A new suit for a new beach day isn't a totally crazy idea, so if you're building up your '90s swag, here are some of the best picks.

High Waist Bikini

Don't get your wires crossed in this neon pink dream. Graham and Swimsuits For All bring fans of all sizes this neoprene top and nylon bikini bottom. The bottoms on this suit have a high-cut leg and also come with adjustable bra straps.

Monokini

This flashback swimsuit is serving up all the hotness for the beach. The wrap detail in the front is adjustable and you can even remove the bra cups inside. Not to mention, this swimsuit has no underwire, so you can swim wild and free.

Hypnotic Textured Bikini

If you're a fan of the square neckline in your bikinis, this one is just for you. Just beware that the briefs on these are low-waist (so '90s) and provide minimal coverage, unless that's how you already roll .

Retro One-Piece

The coolest thing about this swimsuit may just be the fact that it's so subtle and simple. This scoop neck top, side cut outs, and low back make the entire look an opportunity for a selfie stick photo when the warmer weather shows up.

Underwire String Bikini

For gals who need a little more support in their cup, this swimsuit dubbed "Nirvana" comes with adjustable straps on the bottoms and a halter and and spaghetti strap combo top.

Throwback One Piece Swimsuit

This bathing suit gives all its fierceness at the waist and in the back. It features two neon pink and red elastic straps to center your midsection and wrap around your back for an adjusted fit.

Bijou High Waist Bikini

Think of every scarf your mother owns, and this swimsuit fabric should bring back memories . Graham brings back the iconic metal link print in this two-piece chain detail bikini. Hopefully this one will hold you down all summer.

Summer may take its sweet time to get here, but this collection is making sure you dive into the heat looking fire.