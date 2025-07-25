In the mega-blockbuster Barbie, Dua Lipa embodied the role of a much-beloved Mattel toy: Mermaid Barbie. Unlike all the other pink-loving dolls in the film, she stood out in an all-blue number, which included electric blue hair, a seashell bra, and a sparkly monofin. But playing a mermaid isn’t a stretch from her true form IRL — like Ryan Gosling’s Ken, her favorite job appears to be “just beach.” Dubbed the “vacanza queen” (complimentary), the “Houdini” songstress consistently jets off to the most idyllic island destinations, showcasing her drool-worthy swimsuit selection.

No, really. If she’s not wearing a sold-out Gucci bikini top, also beloved by other It girls like Kendall Jenner, she’s rocking the cutest GCDS crochet pieces, boasting nostalgic childhood cartoon characters, or the sleekest cutout swimsuits from Saint Laurent. Her swim wardrobe is unparalleled.

Now that summer 2025 is in full swing, Lipa’s been wearing even more swim styles repeatedly. In case you need some summer inspo, I pored through her countless string bikini looks to give you her best and most daring.

2025’s Hottest Animal Print

Early this month, Lipa had the right idea when she celebrated the Fourth of July in a series of swimsuits, one of which was a teeny bikini in 2025’s hottest animal print: leopard. The feline-inspired set intentionally boasted the teeniest bra covers; it looked like it was two sizes too small. She paired it with two massive gold cuffs for an air of glam.

Dua’s NSFW Hello Kitty Set

Even when the suit is throwing back to childhood nostalgia, it’s still utterly PG-13. Take the crochet swimwear she wore in 2023 as an example. The skinny side- and underboob-flaunting nip covers were crafted in the shape of Hello Kitty’s head. Even her high-cut bikini bottoms featured the feline’s iconic bow. The set was sugar and spice personified.

Instagram/dualipa

Knitted Flora

Not one to shy away from a crochet set, she wore another stringy piece years prior, in 2021. The woven bra toppers — one boasting a white flower, and the other some sort of palm tree — were so minuscule they looked like nipple pasties with strings.

Instagram/dualipa

A Loud Luxury Banger

Birthday celebrants are expected to be all sorts of extra on their special days. Getting the memo, Lipa channeled main character energy to ring in her 28th birthday in 2023 when she wore a monogrammed Gucci bikini. For added oomph, she threw on lavender trousers, a cherry red bolero, and matching fiery shield sunglasses. A flamboyant birthday girl? Love to see it.

Instagram/dualipa

Her Cheeky Thong

When she’s not rocking the tiniest bra tops, she’s fully flaunting butt cheeks via itty-bitty thongs. Case in point: In April, she wore a sky blue thong bikini while on vacation with fiancé, Callum Turner. Lest you somehow miss the booty exposure, she pulled the bottoms high up her waist for even more minimal coverage.

In fact, she loves the booty-focused style so much, she rocks the teeny underwear style regularly on red carpets and at other fêtes.