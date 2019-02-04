Sourcing where to buy things for your home can be a task and a half. Luckily, high street brands have recognised this and are slowly starting to introduce small pieces of furniture and other home accessories to their fashion-orientated offering. The latest to join the home brigade is ASOS aka the site you spend every lunch break scrolling through. So what's in ASOS' homeware collection and how much does it cost?

Entitled ASOS Supply, the range has been split into three sections. The first is Eclectic Luxe and is filled with jungle prints and cosy items. The second is Cool Minimals which, as you can guess, takes inspiration from Scandinavia's minimalism and sleekness. And the last is Global Traveller; a line that focuses on sustainability and pays homage to the '70s. Expect bamboo designs and cotton pieces. (ASOS has teamed up with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming for both workers and the environment.)

There's bath mats and towels, cutlery and dishes, duvet and cushion covers, and more storage options than you can think of. As well as being extremely Instagram-friendly, the collection is also super affordable. Prices currently start from just £6 for a pen pot and go up to £36 for a black-and-white rug.

Here's some of the best pieces to snap up.

