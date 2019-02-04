What's In ASOS' New Homeware Collection? There's Animal Print, Scandi Style & So Many Retro Pieces
Sourcing where to buy things for your home can be a task and a half. Luckily, high street brands have recognised this and are slowly starting to introduce small pieces of furniture and other home accessories to their fashion-orientated offering. The latest to join the home brigade is ASOS aka the site you spend every lunch break scrolling through. So what's in ASOS' homeware collection and how much does it cost?
Entitled ASOS Supply, the range has been split into three sections. The first is Eclectic Luxe and is filled with jungle prints and cosy items. The second is Cool Minimals which, as you can guess, takes inspiration from Scandinavia's minimalism and sleekness. And the last is Global Traveller; a line that focuses on sustainability and pays homage to the '70s. Expect bamboo designs and cotton pieces. (ASOS has teamed up with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming for both workers and the environment.)
There's bath mats and towels, cutlery and dishes, duvet and cushion covers, and more storage options than you can think of. As well as being extremely Instagram-friendly, the collection is also super affordable. Prices currently start from just £6 for a pen pot and go up to £36 for a black-and-white rug.
Here's some of the best pieces to snap up.
1A Hint Of The Jungle
ASOS Supply Woven Animal Print Bath Towel
Amp up your bathroom with this cosy leopard print towel. Just make sure your flatmate doesn't steal it.
2Dinner Accessories
ASOS Supply Gold Handle Kitchen Serving Set
Having nice cutlery is usually an expensive dream. But this golden ASOS pair will allow you to impress any future dinner guests for less than £20.
3The All-Seeing Eye
ASOS Supply Eye See You Cushion Cover
Want to prove that you can — and do — see everything? Look no further than this eye-printed cushion cover. Note: cushion not included.
4A Winter Warmer
ASOS Supply Cheeky Brushed Strokes Tufted Rug
Cold floors are not what you want in the winter. Purchase one of ASOS' super soft rugs to make mornings much more enjoyable.
5Go Fully Wild
ASOS Supply Animal x Leaf Double Duvet
Need to spruce up your double bed? ASOS has just the thing. Covered in leopard print and tropical leaves, this duvet design will brighten up any bedroom.
6Boost Your Greenery
ASOS Supply Macrame Tassel Hanging Plant Pot
This cute little plant pot can be hung anywhere in your humble abode. Suitable for plants weighing up to 7kg, it's the ideal way to decorate without making a mess.
7Post-Dinner Cleaning
ASOS Supply 3 Pack Woven Strip Tea Towels
Throw away those grotty tea towels and replace them with this stand-out selection. Drying dishes has never seemed so appealing.
8Go Eco
ASOS Supply 3 Pack Bamboo Bowls
Part of ASOS' eco-friendly edit, these bamboo bowls will add a sustainable edge to your home.
9Clear Your Floor
ASOS Supply Heart Shaped Basket
Instead of throwing your dirty laundry on the floor, invest in this adorable woven basket. It'll make tidying up a breeze.
10A New Reflection
This pint-sized mirror is perfect for doing your make-up each and every morning. And it'll go nicely with your new cushion cover.
11Spruce Up Your Bathroom
If you think plain old bath mats are boring, try this pom pom design. Made from 100 percent cotton, it comes in millennial pink or pure black.
12The Missing Piece
A small everyday bin is one of those things you never get round to buying. But thanks to this handy design, now you have no excuse.
13Reading Storage
ASOS Supply Minimal Print Magazine Holder
They say print's dying, but this arty holder is the perfect excuse to stock up on your favourite magazines. Alternatively, use it for all your essential filing.
Whatever your style, ASOS has got you covered.