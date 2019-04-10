Betsey Johnson built her career by mixing kitschy, pretty, and punk rock aesthetics, fusing pink, black, flowers, cherries, lips, and skull designs for a DNA-distinct and instantly recognizable ethos. Her fusion of styles is as fancy as it is fun. Betsey Johnson is releasing a collection of vintage pieces from her archive on the brand's website on April 15. There are dozens of garments in the original assortment and most are dresses of all lengths and silhouettes.

If you are a major Betsey Johnson loyalist with multiple dresses, shoes, and accessories from her eponymous line already in your wardrobe rotation, this news probably has you jumping up and down with joy — understandably so. However, there is a major twist to this particular drop that may crush your fashion hopes and dreams.

The Betsey Johnson Vintage Collection, which ranges from $58 to $198, is extremely exclusive. Only one of each piece will be available for purchase. The clothes also come in sample sizes. The availability is as limited as it gets so shoppers will want to act fast. Like lightning fast.

According to the press materials received by Bustle, the collection will also feature designs from Alley Cat, which is the house Johnson worked for in the early '70s. So this particular drop truly represents all of Betsey Johnson's history, along with the styles of several decades.

Here are some of the key looks. Get ready to fall madly and deeply in love.

1. Skater Prom Dress

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

This off-the-shoulder black mini dress with poofy sleeves, a tied bodice, and a tiered skirt gives off such a retro, '80s prom vibe. But it's still wearable today and cute AF.

2. Slip Dress

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

The sheer black slip dress with a lacy overlay is very '90s. It can be worn as is with chunky Mary Jane platforms, flip flops, or strappy heels in warm weather months. Or you can add a cardigan, opaque black tights, and combat boots to transition to cool fall days.

3. Warm & Fuzzy

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

This fuzzy boat neck sweater and plaid skirt combo effectively summon the sartorial spirit of Cher from Clueless. Yes, it's totally '90s but remains fresh and modern.

4. Swingin' Sixties

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

It doesn't get any more Swingin' Sixties than this polka dot mini with a statement collar and cuffs. It's glorious, Marcia Brady-inspired chic.

5. Floral Maxi

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

The collection's floral maxi slip dress will give you all of the Drew Barrymore feels, circa 1995.

6. Mixed Prints

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Mixed print dresses like this are so delightfully irreverent.

7. Shiny Babydoll

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

This floral frock emits a Courtney Love essence and energy — from the Hole heyday, of course. Overall, the Vintage Collection will transport you to many different fashion eras.

You have to accept the fact that it will be logistically difficult to score something from this coveted drop since it's so incredibly limited in terms of volume and sizing. But one can always hope that Betsey Johnson will continue to rip the doors off the vault and release multiples of additional archival dresses in the future. Or perhaps the brand will eventually release more replicas in all sizes.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

If you don't happen to snag anything from the Betsey Johnson Vintage Collection on April 15, do not despair. The company's recent designs are adorable and available. The brand also dropped a Betsey Johnson makeup collection that will satisfy your jones for all things Betsey.

Good luck when attempting to shop the gorgeous but seriously exclusive Betsey Johnson Vintage Collection.