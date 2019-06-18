Some of Charlotte Tilbury's most well-loved items are her lip products. Her eponymous brand's Pillow Talk lipstick and liner are two of her most popular products. Now, the brand is launching even more lipsticks that are bound to be just as iconic. Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips 2 Collection is coming, and if you remember the first set of lippies, you'll know that the makeup artist and brand owner is going to honor some amazing women and men with her new collection.

The new Hot Lips 2 Collection will feature 11 brand new shades of lipstick with all 11 of the colors named after famous names whom Tilbury herself admires. If this sounds familiar, it's because it's her second collection of celebrity-inspired lip shades. Her first Hot Lips collection included 16 different shades and gave homage to famous celebrities like Salma Hayek, Kate Moss, and of course, Kim Kardashian West.

As for the new Hot Lips, the lipsticks will be available on June 20 at the Charlotte Tilbury website and Sephora. The lippies will retail for $37 and will include the packaging and the lipstick itself while refills for the lippies will cost $24. Plus, it marks the first time that the brand will be selling refillable lipsticks.

What's in the new Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Collection? Or should we say who?

1. Amazing Amal

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Of her decision to create a lipstick in honor of Amal Clooney, Tilbury explains in a press release that Clooney is an incredible role model. She considers this pink, berry shade to be an effortless lip color that the activist would wear on a red carpet or for an event where she's giving a speech.

2. Angel Alessandra

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Tilbury named this gorgeous peach ton after former Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambroso. Tilbury explains in the press release that it's the perfect natural nude for a wide variety of complexions.

3. Carina's Star

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Carina's Star is named for actor Carina Lau, and Tilbury explains the lips shade in a press release saying that the hue is a "wearable, fresh, illuminating, modern peachy soft coral that transports you to a magical land of stardom!" Who doesn't want to go to a land of stardom, right?

4. Dance Floor Princess

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Who else could you possibly name this lipstick for except actual dance music creator Kylie Monogue? Tilbury explains that she and the singer have worked together often, and she's always an inspiration.

5. Enigmatic Edward

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

What's a collection of notable men and women without the current editor-in-chief of British Vogue on the list? Edward Enninnful's lipstick is actually a moisturizing formula to soothe lips.

6. Glowing Jen

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

If you've always wanted to have a lippie that allowed you to embrace your inner Rachel Green, this Jennifer Anniston-inspired lipstick is it. With its brown-toned rosy hue, it's a great nude and definitely 90s.

7. In Love With Olivia

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Named for style star Olivia Palermo, this pink hue will give you a little pop of the hottest color of summer but still be subtle to wear every day.

8. JK Magic

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

With the name JK Magic, it's not hard to deduce who this lippie is named after. Tilbury explains that she's done Harry Potter author JK Rowling's makeup in the past, and this shade is based on the looks they've done together.

9. Patsy Red

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Perhaps one of the most meaningful new Hot Lips lipsticks is Patsy Red. This vibrant crimson color is actually named for Tilbury's own mother who she calls "one of [my] biggest inspirations."

10. Red Hot Susan

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Named for actor Susan Sarandon, this orange-toned red is what Tilbury deems in a press release, "a versatile, accessible red that is super-flattering for all skin tones. It's the ultimate chic red."

11. Viva La Vergara

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Of course, Viva La Vergara is named after actor Sofia Vergara, and its color is inspired by what Tilbury calls the actor's, "vibrant energy and sensuality."

If you want to shop the new Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Collection, mark your calendar for June 20. These celebrity-inspired lipsticks are ultra-lux and a perfect summer splurge.