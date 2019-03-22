Spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of The OA Season 2. Prairie and co. may have successfully made it into a new dimension, but they're not out of Hap's grasp. Here, he's a celebrated doctor named Dr. Percy, and not only does he still have his captives locked up — this time legally, at a mental health institution on Treasure Island — he's also still experimenting, and it seems like he'll go to any lengths to keep his work a secret. As soon as Rachel caught a glimpse at Hap's secret room in The OA, he killed her.

Though Dr. Percy/Hap is a therapist by day, at night, he works for tech mogul Pierre Ruskin by investigating subjects that have died (or almost died) in the House On Nob Hill. He has Rachel, who in this dimension has lost her ability to communicate, assist him. So while Hap isn't drowning subjects to force them into having NDEs anymore, he is still manipulating his captives and up to something seriously nefarious.

When Prairie reunites with Rachel and Scott, they figure out a way to get Rachel to explain what Hap is doing in his lab by basically playing charades. What she describes is the teenagers that Ruskin has been luring to House on Nob Hill using Q Symphony. She also shows them a map, which Prairie takes to mean Hap is building an inter-dimensional map.

Nicola Goode/Netflix

However, when Hap goes down to his lab with Rachel later in the episode, what we see is much stranger than a map. How does one even begin to start processing what's down there? The lab looks pretty nondescript, with computers, lockers, cleaning supplies, and a desk — like any kind of basement office space. Then, there are the ear trees. Apparently there is a "seed" in every brain, and the house makes it sprout. Hap pulls one out of the teenage gamer who attacked Kareem and jumped out of a window.

There's also a secret room, which is locked with a keypad. "You can't handle what's behind that door," he tells Rachel in Episode 2, "and I can't trust you after today." Yet he hands Rachel a bunch of tools, leaves the door open, and taunts her about how she once sang in Carnegie Hall. What did he expect to happen?! Of course Rachel goes through the door while Hap's back is turned.

What she sees in the inner lab is not revealed. The light ripples as if there's some kind of pool or tank in there, and Rachel is frightened. "I need you to understand something," says Hap, pulling her away. "What you saw in there is one of the greatest scientific achievements," he begins... and then Rachel stabs him. The physical altercation ends with her body being taken away. Is she dead? Since someone who seems like Rachel is communicating with Buck, that's unclear, but we do know that whatever was behind that door is shocking.

Based on what we've seen, one theory is that Hap's using those ear trees to build his own forest/tree network. If what's in there is being kept in a tank full of water, it could be another all-knowing octopus. Rachel already lived in Hap's weird cage, with a flowing stream and routine drownings — so nothing like that would shock her. Maybe what Hap has kept in that room has to do with why Homer and Renata don't seem to have jumped like the others.

There are a lot of possibilities here, each stranger than the next... but then again, everything that happens on The OA is more mind-boggling than the last thing. Whatever Hap has in that lab within a lab within a lab was enough to spring Rachel into rash, irrational, violent action, so it's definitely something to worry about as the show continues.