A few weeks ago, Holly Willoughby's first curated collection for Marks & Spencer landed. And promptly sold out. Consisting of a must-have pink coat, tartan skirts, and animal print, the people wanted more. And the high street brand has delivered. Holly Willoughby's second M&S line is set to be released next week, bringing you 25 new pieces to snap up.

It's worth pointing out once again that Willoughby hasn't designed the collection per se. Instead, she has selected her favourite pieces from the winter range. The result? A smorgasbord of knitwear and coats perfect for a day at the office followed by a night at the pub across the road.

Available both online and in selected stores from Oct. 25, Willoughby's Must-Haves for Winter range is described as "a confident approach to the new season." The colour palette plays with bold blues but is on the whole pretty muted compared to the first drop. There are plenty of camel hues and a good deal of black along with some fun — yet subtle — prints.

"This time of year, I really love playing with colour and print as it can be so easy to get stuck in a style rut," Willoughby said in a statement. "I love getting wrapped up on cold winter days but I still want to feel really feminine and stylish."

IMHO, the collection perfectly treads the line between the two. Here's everything you can buy.

1 Zebra Dress Marks & Spencer According to Willoughby, "a fabulous dress is a go-to for events." The rest of us may not have any red carpets to attend but this toffee-hued zebra print shirt dress will still slip into our pre-existing wardrobes with ease for £55.

2 Long-Sleeved Jumper Marks & Spencer This blue is what I like to call royal blue. Emulate Meghan Markle and be your best self in this knit for £17.50.

3 Contemporary Jeans Marks & Spencer Traditional blue denim is so last year. Kidding but it's nice to have some variety. A darker wash works wonders in winter and, best of all, hides any stains, for just £39.50.

4 Faux Leather Skirt Marks & Spencer Pair this faux leather skirt with a bold long-sleeved knit for maximum impact at £35.

5 Camel Coat Marks & Spencer "A statement coat is definitely a must-have for me," commented Willoughby. "It doesn't just make an outfit, it often is your outfit, so don't be afraid to be bold." Agreed. This piece costs £69.

6 Tartan Dress Marks & Spencer It's asymmetric, it's sheer, it's tartan. Three things that are the key to my and hopefully a lot of other women's hearts. Best of all? It's a reasonable £59.

7 Classic Blazer Marks & Spencer Some days will require a more suited and booted look. Throw this £129 blazer on over a dress, trousers, or skirt and you're good to go.

8 Printed Blouse Marks & Spencer This silky creation can be worn for work, a night out, or both. It's an easy way to do leopard print print and ideal for those who don't like to be too loud at £29.50.

9 Pleated Skirt Marks & Spencer If you're not a fan of shorter skirts, this £39.50 midi-length one will do rather nicely.

10 Architectural Heels Marks & Spencer Pointy toes and a heel that wouldn't look out of place on a major catwalk make for a shoe that must come home with me pronto. £65

11 A Sunny Bag Marks & Spencer I know you're thinking yellow isn't really a wintry colour, but it's time the rule books were discarded. This will add a vibrant touch to any darker look at £39.50.

12 A Chic Blouse Marks & Spencer This '50s-style shirt is giving me Audrey Hepburn vibes. Adding to my shopping cart immediately at £29.50.

13 Wooden-Heeled Ankle Boots Marks & Spencer Everyone likes an ankle boot they can walk in. This patent leather pair have been fitted with a wooden and Perspex heel, adding a high-fashion edge to a simple high street piece at £69.

14 Suit Trousers Marks & Spencer Remember the blazer? Well, you can pick up the matching trousers at £69 for a suave and sophisticated ensemble.

15 Velvet Mules Marks & Spencer Stick these £35 heels on for your work Christmas party and you'll be able to dance the night away without waking up to 23 blisters the next morning.

16 A Checked Midi Skirt Marks & Spencer The ultimate way to revamp your workwear, this checked number features M&S' favourite belt detail at £39.50.

17 A Simple Clutch Marks & Spencer Do you always buy a new clutch bag in the months leading up to Christmas? Me too. This one is so simple there's no way it couldn't go with any outfit. The circular handle is a nice touch at £69.

18 Stiletto Ankle Boots Marks & Spencer M&S sends out a rendition of this kind of boot every single year. And trust me when I say these shoes elevate an outfit in one simple step at £69.

19 Another Leather Skirt Marks & Spencer This leather option is designed in a much longer length and comes complete with a waist-cinching belt and small slit at the front at £199.

20 A Statement Coat Marks & Spencer Willoughby's second statement option is a £119 longline blue design that'll see you right through until next spring.

21 A Subtle Bag Marks & Spencer Less structured in shape, this neutral-coloured accessory is big enough to fit everything but the kitchen sink. It's priced at a reasonable £39.50.

22 Cosy Cashmere Marks & Spencer A classic black knit will work seamlessly with anything. The cashmere adds a bit of luxury at just £89.

23 Slick Boots Marks & Spencer When black is no longer an option for you, pivot to dark grey. Sleek and shiny, these will become a staple in your sartorial life. Price TBC.

24 Embellished Jumper Marks & Spencer More casual in design, this £25 ribbed sweater is decorated with gold buttons on the sleeves.

25 Sensible Heels Marks & Spencer These are what my nan would call appropriate footwear. But don't let the thicker heel or the neutral tone put you off. The shows are priced at £25.