Over the years, Holly Willoughby has not only become a staple on our TV screens but a style icon for women across the UK. The beloved presenter has now taken a more direct approach to influencing the nation's style by becoming a Marks & Spencer's brand ambassador. And in just one day, several items from the 37-year-old's autumn edit have sold out. Of course, women up and down the country are now wondering where to get Holly Willoughby's M&S collection.

There's no need to scroll through eBay (some items are already being sold there for double the price, says The Sun) or throw your phone against the wall in frustration. According to a customer service representative for the brand, everything will be restocked in the next few days. As Grazia reports, M&S have said the majority of the sold out items will be available online once again by Monday. If you were hoping to wear something from the collection over the weekend, you could always try your local store although not all of them will stock the range.

Willoughby didn't actually design the high street collection. Instead, she was asked to curate a special selection comprised of her favourite pieces. The 20-piece edit features plenty of coats and warm woolly jumpers along with boots that'll stay on trend for years and bags that can be worn to the office as well as down the pub afterwards.

Marks & Spencer

And no need to worry about finding out what's sold out yourself, because I've done all of the hard work for you. Most of the items that are no longer available are the ones that were modelled by Willoughby in the first campaign photo released a few weeks ago.

The button-up wool coat seen on the presenter is still available in the navy and the original bright pink shade but it seems fans have been very taken with the deep purple colour as every single size is currently sold out. Several sizes of the pink-hued kilt (which comes in both the length seen on Willoughby and a longer style) are also gone along with everything up to a UK 16 in the leopard print shirt dress.

Shoe-wise, the leather block-heeled boots in black are completely sold out. However, taupe and purple options are still available. And if you're looking for some flats to take you through the winter, why not opt for Willoughby's favourite white leather trainers? A minimalist's dream, they are.

The edit also boasts a slogan T-shirt reading "Merci Paris", a cosy leather jacket with faux fur collar, cable knit jumpers in mustard and neon pink, and fitted workwear trousers in the same print as the aforementioned kilt. The cheapest item is the tee at £15 with the most expensive — a checked belted coat — setting you back £99.

A couple of bags are also on offer. My personal favourite has to be the crossbody style featuring a gold buckle. At just £35, it's a complete steal and comes in two colours: teal and wine.

Some eager shoppers are already showing off their new buys with others admitting that this collection has changed their opinion of Marks & Spencer.

If, after the restock, you still manage to miss out, the brand has announced that Willoughby will edit another range in the coming months. Best set a reminder for that one.