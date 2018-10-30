What's In Jo Malone's 2018 Christmas Collection? Prepare To Want It All
Every year, Jo Malone London unveils its Christmas collection — and every year it’s just a little bit better than its predecessors. This year’s offering, named Bring On The Baubles, celebrates #AllThatSparkles. It takes the brand back to its luxurious, magical roots, with traditional gold and black colour schemes, old favourites making a return, and a few brand new heroes. So what’s in Jo Malone’s 2018 Christmas collection?
Well, the line has a whopping 24 gifting options to choose from, ranging vastly in price. Those looking for a bargain will delight in the cute Christmas tree ornaments and customisable crackers, while anyone who wants to go all out sure won’t have a problem finding their ideal present. From huge candles to the beloved advent calendar and a number of cologne collections (including one that includes every single Jo Malone London cologne and cologne intense), it’s as boujee as boujee can be.
While there are a number of amazing picks in the collection, from the super sweet Ginger Biscuit Cologne to a cute trio of body creams and a glittery Pomegranate Noir gold bottle, I’ve managed to scale it down and pick my top ten gifts from the super sparkly range. Keep reading to check out which ones caught my eye most and then head on over to JML to see the whole collection.
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
£300
Undeniably the pièce de résistance of the collection: Jo Malone's long-awaited advent calendar, complete with mini candles, fragrances and body bits.
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker
£32
A budget-friendly way to gift someone with a little JML magic, this features a Red Roses Cologne, English Oak & Redcurrant Body & Hand Wash, and a Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Crème.
Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Home Candle
£47
The brand's beloved Orange Bitters fragrance is back this year, and finally it's also available in a home fragrance!
Jo Malone London White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne
£96
Packaged in the most incredible iridescent glass bottle, 2018's limited edition scent features hints of amber and smells fresh and green yet a little powdery. In short, it's delicious.
Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament
£22
The most affordable thing in the collection, this is the most perfect stocking filler. The glittery little Christmas package comes with a Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and English Pear & Freesia Body Crème.
Jo Malone London Pine & Eucalyptus Scent Surround Diffuser
£62
You know that amazingly warm, cosy and festive smell that instantly hits you when you step inside after that long drive home for Christmas? Yeah, this is it.
Jo Malone London Miniature Soap Collection
£36
We challenge you to throw out this insanely magical packaging once you are done with the three little soaps (English Pear & Freesia and Blackberry & Bay).
Jo Malone London Miniature Candle Collection
£66
Featuring five favourites (including the return of Frosted Cherry & Clove), the mini candle set will be on every JM fan's wishlist.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Collection
£83
Everyone's favourite fragrance three ways in a beautiful gift box. How can you go wrong?!
Jo Malone London Luxury Cologne Collection
£370
Yes it's super boujee. Yes it's incredibly spenny. But just LOOK at it.
You can shop the entire Jo Malone London Christmas collection over on their website or in store.