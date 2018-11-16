From Jo Malone to Diptyque, there are so many covetable Christmas beauty ranges I am absolutely dying to get my hands on. The problem is, they're all a little too spenny for a freelance writer such as myself. This is where brands such as Zoeva, Lime Crime, and Kiko come in. All selling epically beautiful makeup with a noticeably festive feel, these brands are providing more of an accessible approach to Christmas beauty. Kiko's Sparkling Holiday collection is currently my fave, so I thought I'd give you a rundown of what you can expect.

The line this year is based around the idea of a "sparkling" holiday season. It's very feminine and highly appealing due to its glittery products and warm, wintery colours. Most of the line retails for under £20, meaning everything is budget-friendly, and yet it all comes in decadent silver packaging that looks far more luxurious than some of the pricier collections on the market right now.

There are two lines of lipstick (one matte and one with more of a shiny finish), two different highlighters (liquid and powder), glittery nail polishes, and more than one stunning eyeshadow palette, amongst other treasures. I've picked out my absolute favourite pieces from the collection, which you can buy from Kiko in-store or online via their website now.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Baked Blush £16.90 Kiko There's nothing better than a beautiful baked blush which has a hint of highlight. Kiko's Christmas edition comes in four shades, this one (Morning Star Biscuit) being my favourite, with gorgeous pink and gold hues.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Double Eyeliner £9.90 Kiko I'm totally in love with the colours of these eyeliners. Each of the four colour-ways have both a matte liner and a sparkling counterpart for single use or for using together to make the perfect party eye. This Hazelnut and Champagne version is the best, IMO.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Fabulous Eyeshadow Palette £22.90 Kiko There are so many new eyeshadow palettes around right now, just in time for Christmas. This one will only set you back a mere £22.90 for 12 shades that are ALL wearable, from the matte pink and nudes to the glittering golds.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Volume Mascara £10.90 Kiko This decadent-looking mascara features a tiny brush that allows you to get right into the corners and reach the lengths. It's super black, lengthening, and volume-boosting.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Glitter Nail Lacquer £4.90 Kiko Festivities begin at the tips, and this nail polish is jam packed with glitter for a wow-worthy mani. I love the shade "Gold In My Mind" but there are pink and purple options, too.