The beauty industry is excited AF about Alex Steinherr's new skincare collection with Primark. The director unveiled the range on her Instagram page, revealing everything would cost between an impressively affordable £3 to £5, and that it would all be available from Oct. 8. But what's in Primark's Alex Steinherr collection?

Well, the collection is divided into five categories; not targeting skincare types but concerns. These are: Maximum Moisture, Pore Balance, Pollution Solution, Plump and Glow, and Sleep Spa. Products range from a clay mask to a serum-in-cream moisturiser to blemish patches.

Speaking about the release of her collection, Alex said in a press release issued to Bustle UK: "Every day I have the privilege of speaking to my readers via my social media platforms and the question I’m asked most is, what’s the best high street skincare brand? And I struggled to recommend one brand that offered a total skincare solution.

"I was already doing some behind-the-scenes work with Primark, so a collaboration with them to fit this bill made perfect sense. Together we took a blank sheet of paper and started from scratch, working to develop 20 products that offer my readers and the Primark customer great skincare at great value."

Excited yet? I know I am. So here's absolutely everything that's in the range. Enjoy.

Which products will you be picking up?