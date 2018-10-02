What's In Primark's Alex Steinherr Collection? Here's Your Complete Guide To The New Range
The beauty industry is excited AF about Alex Steinherr's new skincare collection with Primark. The director unveiled the range on her Instagram page, revealing everything would cost between an impressively affordable £3 to £5, and that it would all be available from Oct. 8. But what's in Primark's Alex Steinherr collection?
Well, the collection is divided into five categories; not targeting skincare types but concerns. These are: Maximum Moisture, Pore Balance, Pollution Solution, Plump and Glow, and Sleep Spa. Products range from a clay mask to a serum-in-cream moisturiser to blemish patches.
Speaking about the release of her collection, Alex said in a press release issued to Bustle UK: "Every day I have the privilege of speaking to my readers via my social media platforms and the question I’m asked most is, what’s the best high street skincare brand? And I struggled to recommend one brand that offered a total skincare solution.
"I was already doing some behind-the-scenes work with Primark, so a collaboration with them to fit this bill made perfect sense. Together we took a blank sheet of paper and started from scratch, working to develop 20 products that offer my readers and the Primark customer great skincare at great value."
Excited yet? I know I am. So here's absolutely everything that's in the range. Enjoy.
Pollution Solution, Oil Free Gel Hydrator
£5
Perfect for oily skin that would benefit a lighter layer of hydration, and for city-dwellers who would like extra protection from pollution.
Pollution Solution, Daily Skin Start
£5
Get up and glow with this formula, which wakes up skin in the morning and prepares it for the day.
Plump & Glow, Facial in a Stick
£5
I love this innovative idea which combines the quality of a mask with the convenience of a stick applicator.
£5
Forget two steps; this product combines a serum and moisturiser for maximum glow and hydration.
£3
The ultimate sheet mask, which injects skin with hyaluronic acid: the best hydrator.
Plump & Glow Plumping Lip Gloss
£5
Don't forget your lips! Keep things plumped and hydrated with this handy gloss.
Maximum Moisture, Micellar Cleansing Gel
£5
This micellar is a gel rather than a water, so provides more moisture than other formulas.
Maximum Moisture, Moisture-Locking Everyday Moisturiser
£5
A simple, no-frills moisturiser for day time, that will set skin up for mak-eup.
Maximum Moisture, Hydration On-The-Go
£4
Keep skin hydrated while you travel or hit the road with this dinky tube.
Maximum Moisture, Supreme Sheet Mask
£3
Tired and dehydrated skin will revel in this incredibly hydrating mask.
Pore Balance, Low-pH Sulphate Free Cleanser
£4
With salicylic acid, this cleanses and gently exfoliates without stripping.
Pore Balance, Super Detox Clay Mousse Mask
£5
Using kaolin clay, this mousse formula helps to unclog pores and rid the skin of impurities.
Pore Balance, Blemish Rescue Stickers
£3
Surprise blemish? Pop one of these on before you go to sleep to wake up to a significantly reduced spot.
Pore Balance, Anti-Blackhead Stick
£5
Keep this with you wherever you go for reduced pores.
Sleep Spa, One-Step Night Cleanse
£5
This completely removes make-up and deeply cleanses the skin, while also nourishing.
£5
Cosset skin in a concoction of anti-fatigue ingredients to wake up to bouncier skin.
Sleep Spa, Every Night Eye Mask
£4
Never forget the delicate eye area. Treat your peepers to this overnight mask.
£4
Winter means one thing: seriously dry lips. Combat this with the collection's overnight balm.
Which products will you be picking up?