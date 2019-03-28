One of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands just made a giant leap toward inclusivity. Sustainable brand Reformation has permanently extended its size offerings. Back in 2018, the brand delivered a capsule collection that featured expanded sizes. The range was a good step forward but it was only available for a limited time. However, the brand just posted an image with a caption that read "Let's do this forever — Extended sizing is here to stay" on the landing page of its website, thus confirming its commitment to expanded sizes as a new standard.

In a press release received by Bustle, the brand explained that it took time to listen to customer feedback and to carefully and properly execute a size-inclusive collection. "My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, so size inclusivity has always been important to us at Reformation," brand founder and CEO Yael Aflalo stated. "We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it. With that goal in mind, we're super happy to now offer a bunch of our most popular styles permanently in extended sizing."

As Hypebae reports, over a dozen of Reformation's most popular styles, from dresses to skirts to tops to bodysuits to denim in multiple washes and cuts, will now be stocked in sizes 1X through 3X and in sizes 14 through 24.

Courtesy of Reformation

The brand’s basics are deceptively simple. They are actually excellent building blocks of your OOTD, plus are so well-made and versatile that they can be dressed up, down, and customized to suit your personal style. The fact that even more shoppers have now access to Reformation's wares is a win for inclusivity.

The first batch of clothes available in more size options is currently for sale on the Reformation site. The brand also confirmed in the press release that new items will be added monthly so that's something else to look forward to.

Below is every single item that you can now shop in extended sizes. While it's just a percentage of the brand's overall offerings, things will continue to expand. Here's to hoping the entire Reformation repertoire will eventually be available in extended sizes.

1. Extended Sizes Mirabella Dress

Extended Sizes Mirabella Dress $248 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This summer-ready dress is perfect for garden parties, afternoon weddings, and beachside gatherings. In fact, it suits most warm weather occasions.

2. Extended Sizes Bea Skirt

Extended Sizes Bea Skirt $148 Reformation Buy At Reformation

A print skirt is a spring wardrobe "must." This daisy chain version is so lovely. It also comes in a funky, faux snakeskin print. The Bea's high rise and midi length plays well with both oversized and cropped tops.

3. Extended Sizes Gemma Bodysuit

Extended Sizes Gemma Bodysuit $46 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The bodysuit is a layering essential. The Gemma's square neckline ups its fashion ante. You can wear it alone or under an oversized flannel.

4. Extended Sizes Carina Dress

Extended Sizes Carina Dress $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This floral wrap dress is pretty option for any and all summer fetes. The print is so bold it negates the need to accessorize.

5. Extended Sizes Mary Dress

Extended Sizes Mary Dress $98 Reformation Buy At Reformation

A fit and flare dress is a closet staple. This cherry red frock with the fitted bodice also comes in black. It can be dressed up with stacks of bracelets or a silk scarf. You can also give it an edge by adding a cropped leather jacket and combat boots in the fall.

6. Extended Sizes Bardot Top

Extended Sizes Bardot Top $48 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The cap sleeves give this stretchy top a sartorial boost. You will seriously want to live in this shirt.

7. Extended Sizes Rodin Dress

Extended Sizes Rodin Dress $178 Reformation Buy At Reformation

Summer is coming so you likely want to stock up on a new supply of dresses. This check print wrap dress is too cute to pass up. It also comes in fire engine red.

8. Extended Sizes Tori Dress

Extended Sizes Tori Dress $198 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The front and center buttons are a delightful detail of this dress, which also comes in white.

9. Extended Sizes Winslow Dress

Extended Sizes Winslow Dress $278 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This kimono sleeve wrap dress with a tied waist is exactly what you need for the formal events dotting your summer calendar, from weddings to graduations. It comes in navy and champagne shades.

10. Extended Sizes Rawson Bodysuit

Extended Sizes Rawson Bodysuit $58 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Rawson bodysuit, which is also available in black, comes with front snaps and that's a sweet and subtle detail.

11. Extended Sizes Delia Top

Extended Sizes Delia Top $58 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This bright, mustard-colored top is a great partner for your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans.

12. Extended Sizes Amelia Top

Extended Sizes Amelia Top $48 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Amelia tank, with its darling tie straps, will be your "go-to" on those stiflingly hot summer days. It also comes in black.

13. Extended Sizes Lou Dress

Extended Sizes Lou Dress $118 Reformation Buy At Reformation

No closet is complete without an LBD or five. Reformation's Lou frock has three-quarter length sleeves and a scoop neck, so you can pile on (and show off) gobs of bracelets and necklaces.

14. Extended Sizes High & Skinny

Extended Sizes High & Skinny $98 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The brand's jeans are also available in more sizes. This high-rise, stretchy pair is a comfy classic and also comes in black.

15. Extended Sizes Salina Top

Extended Sizes Salina Top $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This romantic, ruffled top can soften a pair of destroyed jeans or add a dose of fancy to a pair of leggings.

16. Extended Sizes Lizzy Dress

Extended Sizes Lizzy Dress $78 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Lizzy LBD is short, sassy, and perfect for date night. You can add a cardigan and opaque tights in the fall and thus wear it during multiple seasons.

17. Extended Sizes Charli Dress

Extended Sizes Charli Dress $78 Reformation Buy At Reformation

A relaxed fit t-shirt dress with pockets such as this is so modern and sweet. It's also a terrific option for the office or for a night out.

18. Extended Sizes Julia Crop High

Extended Sizes Julia Crop High $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

If you're looking for a perfect loose, cropped jean, the Julia is it.

19. Extended Sizes Liza High Straight

Extended Sizes Liza High Straight $98 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The High Straight Liza jean is just what its name suggests. It's high-waisted and straight-legged and oh so good.

20. Extended Sizes Gaia Bodysuit

Extended Sizes Gaia Bodysuit $68 Reformation Buy At Reformation

Reformation also offers a long-sleeved bodysuit. It's an excellent transition piece for those cooler days and nights.

21. Extended Sizes Candice High Bootcut

Extended Sizes Candice High Bootcut $98 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Candice jean is Reformation's modern take on a beloved '00s cut. Show off your shoes with this cool silhouette.

Reformation has always offered beautiful and elevated basics. The fact that they're now more inclusive on a permanent basis is even more beautiful and elevated.