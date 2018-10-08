Most of us make a point of educating ourselves about the contents of our make-up bags. Beauty devotees are asking for cruelty-free products that don't harm the environment, animals, or their skin. And I'm pleased to report that Sainsbury's has delivered. The supermarket has recently upgraded its beauty offering, releasing more than 100 brand new vegan products. So what's in Sainsbury's new Boutique make-up range and how much is it going to cost you?

Well, there's everything from foundations and primers to lipsticks, highlighters, and eyeshadow. Each of the 119 items in the range is super affordable with prices ranging from just £2 to £6. Sainsbury's has also ensured that every product comes with a skincare benefit so whether you're looking for nourishment, hydration, or just plain brightening, you're in luck.

Every single thing is 100 percent cruelty-free and has been approved by Leaping Bunny; an organisation that gives gold standard certification to animal-friendly brands. The supermarket also boasts products comparable to those sold by high-end brands, claiming that its matte lip glosses and liquid blushes are similar to Nars.

"We're devoted to developing premium products and providing our customers with a wide range of choice when it comes to our beauty offering," Boutique's beauty buying manager, Rebecca Wicks, said in a statement released to Bustle UK. "We want to make cruelty-free make-up accessible for all our shoppers by providing high quality, trend-led products at affordable prices."

It would be impossible to list all 119 products but here's some of the very best to pick up either online or in store.

1 Moisturising Primer Boutique Flawless Hydrating Illuminating Primer £5 Sainsbury's Hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B3 can be found in this pore-reducing primer. Perfect for those who want to prep their skin before foundation or just want to have a light make-up day, you won't worry about using it all up quickly thanks to the price. Sainsbury's has also released a bunch of other primers including a green formulation aimed at reducing redness and a purple one for brightening. Buy Now

2 Hydrating Lip Gloss Boutique Lip Plumping Hydrating Gloss £4 Sainsbury's With a formula that contains Vitamin E and shea butter, your lips are sure to love the five plumping lip glosses on offer. Shades range from subtle nude and mocha to brighter pinks and reds. Buy Now

3 On The Go Highlighters Boutique Highlighting Palette £5 Sainsbury's This handy palette simultaneously nourishes the skin (you can thank the addition of aloe vera and jojoba for that) while giving you the glow you've always dreamed of. The three shades are subtle enough to be worn in even the most conservative of offices. Buy Now

4 A Natural Glow Boutique Illuminating Drops £4 Sainsbury's Highlighting drops are all the rage but often come with an eye-watering price. These aren't too OTT, instead containing teeny tiny pearls that provide a natural radiance. A champagne and pink hue have currently been released. Buy Now

5 A Touch Of Sparkle Boutique Holographic Lip & Eye Topper £4 Sainsbury's When the working day is done, you're going to want to find something that'll make your make-up pop. This quick and easy product can be used on both your eyes and lips, giving a metallic shimmer in 30 seconds. Three colours are available: pink, bronze, and purple. Buy Now

6 Lip-Friendly Lipstick Boutique Moisturising Lipstick £3 Sainsbury's Most lipsticks come with the unfortunate side effect of drying your lips out. But Sainsbury's new version comes complete with shea butter, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E instead. There are eight colours to choose from so you'll never have to suffer from chapped lips ever again. Buy Now

7 Two-In-One Contour Boutique Highlight & Contour Stick £4.50 Sainsbury's Streamlining your make-up bag saves lugging around inessential items. This multipurpose stick allows you to highlight and contour in two simple swipes and comes in light/medium and medium/dark shades. Buy Now

8 Waterproof Mascara Boutique Waterproof False Lashes Mascara £3 Sainsbury's The inclusion of Vitamin E in this waterproof mascara protects your lashes, giving a false-looking yet non-damaging effect. If waterproof isn't your thing, the range also includes mascaras prioritising lengthening and volumising. Buy Now

9 Creamy Blusher Boutique Velvet Blusher £3 Sainsbury's Infused with vitamins, this cream-to-powder blusher gives a nice healthy glow and promises to last all day long. As with many of the products on offer, it comes in three shades. Buy Now

10 Colour-Correcting Concealer Boutique Long Lasting Colour Correction Concealer £5 Sainsbury's If you've been searching for a heavy duty concealer that neutralises redness and stays on for hours, look no further. While most people will probably opt for the green colour-correcting option, the Boutique range also includes a purple one and normal cover-up concealers. Buy Now

11 Setting Powder Boutique Invisible Setting Powder £4 Sainsbury's Once your make-up is complete, you're going to want to ensure it doesn't come off all day. Enter the invisible setting powder. It keeps everything in place, reduces shine and excess oil, and works to brighten your complexion too. Buy Now

12 A Fully Wearable Eyeshadow Palette Boutique Eyeshadow Palette £6 Sainsbury's Sainsbury's hasn't forgotten the eye department. Its range of eyeshadow palettes encompasses both nude and burgundy shades. You can also pick up individual metallic eyeshadows and pencil variations. Buy Now

13 Breathable Foundation Boutique Serum Foundation £5 Sainsbury's You didn't think Sainsbury's would forget the foundation, did you? Full of Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, the moisturising serum gives lightweight to medium coverage and comes in six shades. Buy Now