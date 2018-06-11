While MAC is well known for its collaborative makeup lines, there is one mashup in particular that has been much anticipated throughout the year: The Aaliyah x MAC collection. Honoring the late R&B artist, the collection is hitting online shelves on June 20 and retailers June 21 with a 12-piece-collection that was made thanks to the determination of fans. The idea for the collection first started as a change.org petition, where supporters wanted her legacy reintroduced to a new generation by using makeup inspired by her memory.

Aaliyah's brother, Rashad Haughton, backed the idea and said that the artist was a big fan of MAC, where their Chestnut brown lip liner and Espresso eye shadow could be constantly found in her makeup bag. With over 25 thousand signatures, MAC listened and announced last August that a line will drop in the summer of 2018 — and the wait is finally over.

After nearly a year of radio silence on the collaboration, the brand began dropping teasers of the collection in April, giving fans a glimpse of how the lipsticks, bronzers, glosses, lip liners, and palettes will celebrate Aaliyah's iconic work in the music and film industries. And now, first the first time, we can see the full line up before it hits stores.

Check out the full collection below.

Hot Like... Lipstick $19 MAC Named after the "Hot Like Fire" song from her 1996 One in a Million album, the bright red shade not only mimics the orange-tinged music video, but the red lipstick Aaliyah wears throughout it.

More Than a Woman Lipstick $19 MAC Named after the "More Than a Woman" song, fans will immediately get the lyrics stuck in their heads when looking at this brick red shade. "I'll be more than a love/ More than a woman/ More than your lover." The color mimics the red racing stripes found on her leather motorcycle jacket and leather lace-up pants.

Street Thing Lipstick $19 MAC This bespeckled black shade is named after the "Street Thing" song, which was part of her first album, "Age Ain't Nothing but a Number."

Try Again Lipstick $19 MAC Inspired by one of Aaliyah's most iconic songs, "Try Again," the peachy nude hue looks exactly like the one the artist is wearing in her music video. All you need is a heavy coat of gloss on top and you're reliving the '90s to the fullest.

Nevermore Lip Pencil $18 MAC A dark black lip pencil, "Nevermore" could be named after the artist's "Never No More" song, which is about a mentally and physically abusive relationship, and the struggle of breaking free.

Follow Your Heart Lip Pencil $18 MAC A bright red shade, the "Follow Your Heart" lip liner could be a nod to "The One I Gave My Heart To" single, and the bold lip liner look that was featured on the album cover.

Brooklyn Born Lipglass $18 MAC Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, and this glittery, champagne-hued gloss pays tribute to the New Yorker.

1 In a Million Lipglass $18 MAC Named After the second studio album of the artist, the "1 In a Million" gloss looks like the metallic burgundy shade Aaliyah is wearing on the album cover.

Age Ain't Nothing Eye Shadow Palette $32 MAC "Age Ain't Nothing" is the first album that Aaliyah dropped when she was just 15 years old, and this palette pays tribute to that accomplishment. The palette comes in nine different shades that span across the brown color spectrum, along with two purple hues to bring a '90s touch to the selection.

Baby Girl Bronzing Powder $28 MAC "Baby Girl" was one of Aaliyah's nicknames, and this orange undertone bronzer comes with the artist's signature scrawled across its top, making it that much more of a tribute.

Mark your calendars for this drop, because these definitely won't last long.