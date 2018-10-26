There are so many amazing Christmas beauty ranges, from Nars to Diptyque, but I think I may have just found my 2018 favourite. The Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection is always beautiful, but this year it’s extra special as it really caters to all budgets. There is everything from tiny stocking fillers right through to the big bad Tilbury advent calendar, which is arguably the most lust-worthy item in the collection (and perhaps in any collection). Here's a full run down of what's in the Charlotte Tilbury Christmas collection.

What I really like about this year’s offering — as well as the range of prices — is that not everything is in sets. Don’t get me wrong, I love a festive set, but sometimes they can feel a little gimmicky (not to mention, they often come with a lot of unnecessary packaging, which I really take into account these days). The Tilbury Xmas collection has a number of single products that are limited edition and special enough to stand alone. There are three new eyeshadow palettes (two quads, one with 12 shades) and a whole new lipstick formulation we’ve never seen before.

Classics such as the mini brush set and skincare trio are back too, so if you missed out last year, now’s your chance.

Here’s everything in the range.

Superstar Lips £24 Charlotte Tilbury Available in six shades (including the infamous Pillow Talk hue), this new CT formula is super high shine and moisturising.

Luxury Palette Of Pops £39 Charlotte Tilbury Available in two colour ways, this quad is packed with four glitters that'll take any look from 0-100 in a single sweep. This version, named Supersonic Girl, features warm pinks and reds.

After Hours Look Gift Box £100 Selfridges An exclusive to Selfridges, this is a little pricier than the other sets, but it includes everything you need for the perfect party look.