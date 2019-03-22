With every high-end designer who takes the plunge in designing for more sizes, inclusive fashion is getting better and way more fashionable. Jason Wu’s collaboration with ELOQUII just dropped just in time for spring (offers sizes 14-28), and “fatshionistas” can live their best life in style for the warmer months ahead.

Perfectly in tune with the first day of spring, the collection debuted on March 20. After collaborating with ELOQUII in a line of holiday looks in Nov. 2018, Jason Wu is back designing a 26-piece collection for the fit-focused plus size brand. This spring capsule is designed with fresh and airy prints on architectural silhouettes, making it wearable anywhere from an outdoor brunch to a rooftop soiree.

There are plenty of dresses in this collection to hold fans over for this spring and the next, but ELOQUII fans will also find blazers, pantsuits, skirts, and cute statement tops.

The spring collection ranges in price from $59.95 to $149.95, making it a bit of an investment. Fans can get their hands on it now as it's available to purchase online and in ELOQUII stores. This capsule can also be bought through StitchFix, Rent the Runway, Gwynnie Bee, and Nordstrom.com.

Plus size spring fashion is looking fiercer with every new Jason Wu x ELOQUII launch, so here are the best picks in the collection.

Sleeveless Trench Dress

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Sleeveless Trench Dress $110.95

Starting with the sick trench dress mentioned in the title, this bold piece for spring is described as a melding of tailored menswear with satin fabric. The sleeveless dress is a classic wrap style with silky satin lapels and comes with a matching fabric belt to cinch the waist.

Halter Maxi Dress

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Halter Maxi Dress $149.95

Whether or not a fashion lover embraces their inner Amazonian, this halter maxi dress will do it for them. The dress' bold floral print is a head-turner, and its flowing floor length skirt will make any wearer do a little twirl.

Puff Sleeve Blouse

Jason Wu/ELOQUII One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse $69.95

The one-shoulder puff sleeve makes this an ideal statement piece in a fashion lover's closet. The blouse uses stretch-knit fabric and features an invisible back zipper according to the site description. Shimmy off a bare shoulder and rock this sweet, but edgy look all spring.

Pinstripe Culotte Trouser

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Pinstripe Culotte Trouser $89.95

As a modern take on pinstripe suits, Wu and ELOQUII offer customers this culotte trouser. The pants come in navy and its length stops right above ankle and will set you back $89.95.

Lace Dress

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Flutter Sleeve Lace Dress $129.94

A little lace is warranted for the spring season, but this lace dress sits on the dark side of the color spectrum. This little black dress has big impact with its flutter sleeves and skater skirt. Plus, it only comes in the shade "Totally Black".

Sweetheart Neckline Sheath Dress

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Short Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Sheath Dress $99.95

For plus size dress wearers who prefer color to spice up their life, fans can purchase this Short Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Sheath Dress. Using colorblocking in mint, green, and navy colors, it's appropriate from work desk til dawn.

Belted Blazer

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Belted Blazer $119.95

This belted blazer is flexible enough to be appropriate for work or an after party. The jungle green piece can be left open, buttoned up, or cinched with a belt, leaving it to the wearer to choose how to sport a different shape every time.

Draped Puff Sleeve Blouse

Jason Wu/ELOQUII Draped Puff Sleeve Blouse $59.95

The ruched puff sleeves alone could persuade fans to buy while the floral print seals the deal. This pullover top clasps in the back, leaving a little skin to peep through the opening and retails for 59.99.

This season is looking brighter and edgier for plus size babes. With any luck, this collection will literally put a spring in every curvy fashionista's step.