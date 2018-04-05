The patented "J. Lo Glow" is about to be all yours. Jennifer Lopez and Inglot have teamed up for a makeup line that includes a whopping 70 products. The singer, actor, dancer, and fashion designer has been a L'Oreal spokesmodel in her career. Her perfume portfolio hit 24 fragrances over two decades and generated $2 billion in business. Now, she is launching her own range of products and there's no way this won't be good. This is also the first time Lopez is dropping makeup branded with her name on it.

A few weeks ago, Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes — essentially the architect behind that signature glow that is oft-copied and much-desired by her legion of fans— dropped a major hint about a Lopez makeup line on social media. He responded to a fan question about which products he used to execute a specific Lopez look. He replied that he used a bronzer that the she created.

And such, the internet was beyond stoked about the possibility of having products with which to replicate Lopez's bronzed, smokey-eyed, glossy-lipped look.

According to Women's Wear Daily, Lopez x Inglot is a limited edition line. It will launch globally on Thursday, April 26. The line is officially (and simply) dubbed "Jennifer Lopez Inglot." It basically announces exactly what it is.

The collection will include products for all features — powders, lipsticks, eyeshadows, faux eyelashes, palettes, blushes, and bronzers.

The multi-tasker — seriously, when does she sleep?— worked closely with the Polish artistry brand to create products that would allow customers to duplicate the "J. Lo Glow." There's lots of nude and gold shimmer in the line. Because duh! Lopez told WWD that "a makeup line seemed line a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin." Fans won't remain curious about how she gets the glow any further, since she is now giving them the tools to copy it.

Prices start as low as $8.50 and go up to $26 and $49. Lopez opted to work with Inglot because she wanted the products to be as high quality as they are affordable.

The brand's Freedom System, which allows shoppers to choose their own colors by creating magnetized palettes, is in place for Jennifer Lopez Inglot. So you can customize your own J. Lo-inspired look. There are over 300,000 (!!!) color combos available within Lopez's line

Lopez was involved in all aspects, including package design, campaign ads, and the naming of products. The items are self-referential, with WWD noting that several are named after her career high watermarks..

Ready for some of the names? There's "Boogie Down Bronze" and "Livin' the Highlight." How utterly and completely Jenny From the Block in the Bronx.

While the line officially kicks off on April 26, fans can pre-order a $49 palette hosting three eyeshadows and a sculpting powder on April 17. It's the perfect intro to a line that is bound to sell through on the quick.

The products will be sold at the U.S. Inglot site, as well as a Lopez-specific site. You can also test them IRL at one of the brand's 755 freestanding stores internationally or via the 25 Macy's locations in the U.S. that will stock the range.

While Inglot is certainly an established brand, this new partnership with Lopez will increase its visibility. The brand's loyalists are about to increase tenfold now that the powerhouse influencer Lopez has been introduced into the equation.

Early reactions on the interwebs have been overwhelmingly positive. This selection of comments indicates the passion Inglot fans have for its suite of products. It also captures the excitement they feel over the collab with Lopez.

WWD also reports that J. Lo x Inglot will be sold for a year, with a new assortment of products dropping at some point. Bring on that J. Lo glow and beyond!