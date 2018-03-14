Jennifer Lopez has always been a consummate multi-hyphenate. She acts. She sings. She dances. She is a fashion designer. She nurtures and develops up and coming talent. She is essentially everything. Now, J. Lo may be launching a makeup line. That signature, much coveted J. Lo glow could soon be yours.

Lopez has developed several fashion lines, including a Kohl's range that is several seasons deep, as well as the now-defunct Sweetface brand. The glamazon has been a L'Oreal spokesmodel for years. But she's never branched out to do her very own makeup line... until now, it seems.

There's a rumor floating around the interwebs suggesting that Lopez may be creating a bronzer. It was started courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes; see his comment here. He's the architect of the aforementioned J. Lo glow and he of all people would know.

It would make absolute sense for the eterna-bronzed Lopez, whose amazing skin is always expertly sun-kissed and extraordinarily dewy, to create a bronzing product.

As Allure reports, Barnes shared an image of his famous client on his Insta. In it, J. Lo was extra radiant. Of course fans were showering the post with positive comments about Lopez's look. One asked Barnes which bronzer he used to execute the look.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barnes reportedly responded to the user, stating that he used a bronzer that the singer and actor is making. He called it "pretty amazing." He added a "Shhh" at the end of his comment. But once he released the news into the world, there was no turning back. Users, including makeup news Instagram feed Trendmood, noticed and began sharing the info.

Ultimately, Barnes' comment felt like a "Sorry, not sorry!" moment. It might have been an "oopsie" or it may have been a well-played and strategic move to get people talking.

Barnes appears to have deleted the comment, but fans glommed on to it and reacted as expected. Since nothing ever dies on the internet, especially when it presents the possibility of a J. Lo makeup line featuring a bronzer, screen grabs happened.

Bustle reached out to reps for both Barnes and Lopez for further comment.

In the meantime, Lopez's legion of fans and other glamazons are beyond ready for this.

This sampling of comments is all the evidence you need that Lopez's bronzed skin is an aesthetic that fans remains eager to duplicate. Based on the Trendmood screenshot, Barnes initially answered user iv_mua's question.

The excitement regarding the prospect of a J. Lo-backed bronzer was instant and intense. There are tons of highlighters and bronzers already on the market that makeupistas can utilize in order to get J. Lo's glow. But a bronzer specifically formulated by the glow goddess herself is the best, most desirable option.

While Barnes' comment has gone MIA, the curiosity was was full on. Will there be more than a bronzer? Will it be a full suite of products? Lopez is also known for her smoky eyes and those glossed lips. So one would expect her to craft products that customers could use in order to recreate those looks, too.

J. Lo's glow is often dramatic and gloriously extra. But even when she tones it down and opts for simplicity, her radiance remains epic.

Even if you aren't a regular user of bronzer or highlighting products, you can't help but marvel at how gorj Lopez's skin always looks. It's all about that shimmery sheen.

Since Lopez and Barnes have had quite a long, prosperous relationship defined by glowy-ness, perhaps a J. Lo bronzer is something they've designed together. Bring it, J. Lo. Make "Glowpez" a reality, OK?