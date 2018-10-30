Walmart is firmly committed to becoming a legit fashion destination. While the retailer is a "go to" for incidentals and household items like paper towels, cleaning supplies, personal care products, and handheld appliances, it's also becoming a serious style hub. The Kendall + Kylie Walmart purse collection is proof of that, as is the Ellen DeGeneres-backed and mega cute EV1 line.

The stylish Jenner sisters have crafted a line of incredibly adorable and affordable handbags that you could totally see either sister — or any member of their famous and fashionable family, really — toting around while on a Starbucks run in their native L.A.

This accessories collection is different from yet somewhat adjacent to their high-end, Kendall + Kylie fashion line, which is sold via Nordstrom and Amazon.com. The assortment of silhouettes and shapes is extensive and includes mini backpacks, crossbodies that convert into clutches, funky fanny packs, wallets, and more. The suite of bags comes in faux millennial pink snakeskin, pebbled black faux leather, red patent leather, and iridescent, rose gold hues and fabrics.

There really is something for everyone and any occasion and these pieces have irresistible price tags. You can grab a super trendy belt bag to store your ID and a Kylie Lip Kit. Or you can carry one of the baby backpacks as you navigate a night club. Or you can use a larger but just as stylish version for your laptop and campus life.

The Kylie + Kendall for Walmart bag collection is available for purchase exclusively online. You can pre-order any of the pieces, which run as low as $7 to as high as $36, right now. The bags will be officially released and start shipping on Nov. 7, per the Walmart site.

Courtesy of Walmart

These are then nine bags in the Kendall + Kylie for Walmart collection that you should totally scoop up RN.

1. Pink Metallic Snake Backpack

Kendall + Kylie Pink Metallic Snake Backpack $21 Walmart This mini 'n' millennial pink backpack with a snakeskin print can be slung over one arm or worn on your back. It can hold your keys, phone, wallet, a Lip Kit or two, and maybe even more — without sacrificing one iota of style. Buy on Walmart

2. Iridescent Oil Slick Belt Bag x Crossbody

3. Silver Metallic Fanny Pack

Kendall + Kylie Silver Metallic Fanny Pack $19 Walmart Fanny packs have been enjoying a fashion Renaissance. With modern, hip hues and fabrics, fanny packs have become cool AF. This Jenner-designed and endorsed version in metallic silver is so futuristic and edgy. All of your essentials will be at your fingertips. Like your fave Kylie Lip Kit hue... Buy on Walmart

4. Red Patent Tote

Kendall + Kylie Red Patent Tote $27 Walmart Seriously, how ridiculously chic is this carry all? The shiny scarlet shade looks expensive. A glossy, crimson tote is the perfect way to add a dose of color and glam to your monochromatic OOTD. It's perfect for hauling your tablet to and from the office. It also has extra room for a coupla Lip Kits. Buy on Walmart

5. Small Sequined Pouch Crossbody

6. Black Camo Duffle Bag

Kendall + Kylie Black Camo Duffle Bag $25 Walmart It's the ultimate in urban sophistication. Store all the "stuff" you need for when you hit the gym, engage in a Bikram yoga sesh, or spend the night at a friend's crib. There is also an inner compartment for valuables — such as your debit card or a Kylie Lip Kit. Have lipstick, will travel. Buy on Walmart

7. Mini Tote Crossbody In Black Glitter

8. Black Pebble Faux Leather Crossbody

Kendall + Kylie Black Pebble Faux Leather Crossbody $27 Walmart The gold chain strap gives this bag a boost. The other detail — the pebbled fabric — packs further sartorial punch. It can be worn long off the shoulder or across the body. You can also wrap the chain around your wrist to let the bag dangle. It's small but it will still fit a Kit. A Lip Kit, that is. Buy on Walmart

9. Blush Saffiano Faux Leather Backpack

Blush Saffiano Faux Leather Small Backpack $21 Walmart You can never have too many mini backpacks. This soft, millennial pink option is so pretty. Plus, the contrasting black straps are a cool detail. And yes, it can store Lip Kits. What else would that front pouch be effectively utilized for?! Buy on Walmart

The Kendall + Kylie for Walmart bag collection is full of LBBs — little black bags — and much, more more. There are lots of pieces that can be converted and styled in fresh ways so they'll look different every time you wear them. The Kendall + Kylie gold logo branding is low key — it's super subtle on each bag. The collection is so inexpensive that you can grab two or three options. Kendall + Kylie for Walmart is a fashion win-win-win.