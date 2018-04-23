Beauty lovers, hide your wallet. The queen of smoky eyes and subtle slays is coming for all of your coins now that a Makeupshayla x Colourpop collection is on the way.

You'd think that the masterminds behind Colourpop never sleep. The brand is always producing one Instagram-worthy collection after another, seeming to have gotten back-to-back releases down to a science. The beauty community shall be shooketh by the budget-friendly brand once again, when their latest project with top beauty influencer Shayla Mitchell hits virtual shelves soon.

For Colourpop, teaming up with social media sensations is all in a day's work. The brand has partnered with the likes of Karrueche Tran, Alexis Ren, Kathleen Lights, and more, proving they are one with the industry's top influencers. So, tapping a heavy hitter like Makeupshayla next only made sense. After all, the guru has sprinkled her magic on major brands like Tarte (ahem, the limited edition Shayla contour palette) and has even collaborated with Maybelline.

The guru's collab with Colourpop is like nothing she has ever done before, however, loaded with all of her go-tos for the ultimate slay. Officially launching on April 27, here's everything you can snag from the collection.

The Perception Palette, retailing for $23, is the star of the line, packed with 16 shadows that touch on every end of the color spectrum. You have your rose hues that have been trending heavily as of late, smokey plums and blues, and even bright pops of color. But Makeupshayla was sure to include the essential matte transition neutrals, too, plus a shade of deep brown that she claims in her reveal video is a hue she will never not wear.

So it's safe to say you'll get all of the shades the guru is known for rocking if you invest in the Perception palette, perfect for painting on a Makeupshayla-esque beauty beat. Its color range and affordable price tag will likely sell you on the palette, but seeing in action will send you over the edge.

Pigmentation is key and these babies truly have it. The shimmers practically jump off of Shayla's arm and the mattes pack a mean punch, making Perception quite the steal.

Makeupshayla on YouTube

Makeypshayla's demo of the shadows prove they even blend beautifully, so it's obvious nothing but magic happened when she and Colourpop joined forces. When the guru breaks out the rest of her goodies to complete her face, it was all so mouth-watering.

Loose highlighters that could definitely turn heads, the two Luster Dust illuminators are the real lookers of the collection. Pose is the yellow gold of the pair that Shayla mentions will compliment lighter complexions, while Boomin is the rosy gold she says will pair perfectly with deeper skin tones.

At $7 a pop, these illuminating powders are so worth it. It's nearly impossible not to drool over the glow Shayla dusts on that's so poppin' it's damn near disrespectful.

Of course, no collection of essentials would be complete without a few lippies. The Shayla-Colourpop collab includes three bullets in Shayla's go-to shades (coral, pink, and nude), along with a clear lip topper infused with gold and rose gold reflects.

C'mon Sis is the everyday pink of the bunch, a shade that Shayla started to make barbie pink before settling for a more wearable hue that could compliment varying skin tones.

Then there's Quickie, an ideal nude that looks stunning when paired with the Neat Freak lip topper.

Rounding out the trio of lippies is the coral Oouuu, named for the sound effect Shayla always voices when she tries on a product that leaves her shook. Lippies will be sold individually for $7, or $21 for the set of three.

Chances are all of Makeupshalya's selfies rocking the line will entice you to buy the whole darn collection. Luckily, a $59 bundle that includes every single piece will be available upon the the launch.

Now, the wait is on until you hand your next paycheck over to the "strut and slay" master.