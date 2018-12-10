The next year is set to see a spate of new releases from the wonderful world that is Disney. Although you'll have to wait a little while for the live action remakes of The Lion King and Aladdin, the first film to hit cinemas will be Mary Poppins Returns. Starring Emily Blunt, the movie has sparked a whole host of themed products from brands. But one of the best has to be the Yoox x Mary Poppins collection.

It's small, consisting of just nine pieces, but is incredibly worth the money. Made from luxurious fabrics and expertly crafted, each piece aims to bring the lovable character into the 21st century. There is a traditional wool coat and a sportier version, buttoned boots designed in a heeled and biker version, and accessories ranging from a vintage-style hat to Mary's famous umbrella and bag.

The colour scheme of the entire collection is inspired by the cherry trees that appear throughout the movie. Along with actual cherry blossom print, expect navy blue and deep maroon hues.

Unfortunately, the collection doesn't come cheap. Prices start at £36 for a huge umbrella and range up to £267 for the aforementioned wool coat. If you've been stuck for what to put on your Christmas list this year, you'll definitely find an option or two here.

1 Retro Outerwear Full Length Jacket £267 Yoox This vintage-looking coat isn't the cheapest of outerwear items but its classic silhouette will last for years to come. Available in UK size XS to XL; 6 to 14.

2 Banging Boots Guantino Ankle Boot £107 Yoox Who said you couldn't bring Mary Poppins into the 21st century? This sturdy pair of biker boots will serve you well throughout the entire year. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

3 The Bag To End All Bags Handbag £107 Yoox The doctor bag is one of the emblems of the much loved Disney film. With its huge size, the contents of your very own bag will definitely rival Mary's.

4 A Piece Fit For A Royal Gloves £45 Yoox These leather gloves are buttery soft. With the ability to keep your hands warm and free from germs, even the Queen would approve of this pair. As with the hat, they are available in maroon and navy.

5 A Jacket For The Warmer Months Jacket £178 Yoox If a longer coat isn't your thing, try this decidedly sporty jacket on for size. It comes complete with a prim and proper collar and those classic red buttons and is available in a UK size 6 to 14.

6 A Touch Of The Poppins Square Scarf £45 Yoox You can use this bandana-like scarf in a multitude of ways. Wear it as a hair tie, accessorise your bag with it, or opt for the traditional style and tie it round your neck.

7 Traditional Mary Boots Guantino Ankle Boot £116 Yoox Mary Poppins' classic buttons characterise these 100 percent leather heeled ankle boots. Their size range of a UK 2 to 8 means they will fit many deserving feet.

8 That Umbrella Umbrella £36 Yoox A delightful cherry blossom print covers this large-scale umbrella. Unfortunately, it doesn't possess the power to make you fly.

9 And Something To Top It All Off Hat £36 Yoox A wide-brimmed hat is the perfect way to accessorise this winter. Available in a dark maroon shade as well as a navy blue option, you'll be outclassing even the classiest of people.