What's In The Yoox x Mary Poppins Collection? Dress Like a 2018 Version Of The World's Most Famous Nanny
The next year is set to see a spate of new releases from the wonderful world that is Disney. Although you'll have to wait a little while for the live action remakes of The Lion King and Aladdin, the first film to hit cinemas will be Mary Poppins Returns. Starring Emily Blunt, the movie has sparked a whole host of themed products from brands. But one of the best has to be the Yoox x Mary Poppins collection.
It's small, consisting of just nine pieces, but is incredibly worth the money. Made from luxurious fabrics and expertly crafted, each piece aims to bring the lovable character into the 21st century. There is a traditional wool coat and a sportier version, buttoned boots designed in a heeled and biker version, and accessories ranging from a vintage-style hat to Mary's famous umbrella and bag.
The colour scheme of the entire collection is inspired by the cherry trees that appear throughout the movie. Along with actual cherry blossom print, expect navy blue and deep maroon hues.
Unfortunately, the collection doesn't come cheap. Prices start at £36 for a huge umbrella and range up to £267 for the aforementioned wool coat. If you've been stuck for what to put on your Christmas list this year, you'll definitely find an option or two here.
1Retro Outerwear
This vintage-looking coat isn't the cheapest of outerwear items but its classic silhouette will last for years to come. Available in UK size XS to XL; 6 to 14.
2Banging Boots
Who said you couldn't bring Mary Poppins into the 21st century? This sturdy pair of biker boots will serve you well throughout the entire year. Available in UK size 2 to 8.
3The Bag To End All Bags
4A Piece Fit For A Royal
5A Jacket For The Warmer Months
6A Touch Of The Poppins
You can use this bandana-like scarf in a multitude of ways. Wear it as a hair tie, accessorise your bag with it, or opt for the traditional style and tie it round your neck.
7Traditional Mary Boots
Mary Poppins' classic buttons characterise these 100 percent leather heeled ankle boots. Their size range of a UK 2 to 8 means they will fit many deserving feet.
8That Umbrella
9And Something To Top It All Off
Remember: Just a spoonful of fashion helps the medicine go down.
Mary Poppins Returns will be in cinemas across the UK from December 21.