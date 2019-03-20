Children eventually stop dressing up dolls and start dressing themselves to the nines every day. To further transform fashionistas into their own real-life doll, the Unique Vintage x Barbie 60th-anniversary collection is here (offers sizes 2-26) — and it brings your childhood dress-up game to a whole new level.

Unique Vintage is an online retailer that specializes in retro style clothes, shoes, and accessories. The vintage clothing brand is collaborating again with Mattel’s iconic toy in honor of Barbie’s 60 anniversary. The collection contains 12 pieces, including swing skirts, mermaid dresses, shoes, and even some retro swimwear for summer.

Deriving fashion inspiration from Barbie’s style in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and '80s, the collaboration features plenty of classic silhouettes from the past, but offering inclusive sizes. Both straight sizes and plus sizes are represented ranging from XS or 2 to 5X or 26. Plus, both size categories feature exact designs, so every fashionista can step out rocking the same cute retro styles.

Vintage fashion fans can already shop the 60-anniversary collection. The price range varies between $12 and $198, and is available only online at UniqueVintage.com.

To become the most vintage-looking doll on the block, here are some of the best picks in the collection.

Plus Size Black Apple Print Sheath Dress

Barbie x Unique Vintage Plus Size Black Apple Print Sheath Dress $118 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

This life-size version of Barbie's apple print sheath dress is straight out of 1959 for this reproduction per the site's description. The sleeveless dress features a print with Barbie's classic colorful apples on a black background. Designed to hug curves, this dress' eye-catching appeal is its rolled collar and hip-hugging pencil skirt.

Dark Blue Denim Picnic Capri Pants

Barbie x Unique Vintage Dark Blue Denim Picnic Capri Pants $98 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

These cute capris are designed from Barbie's 1959 Picnic Set. Although casual, they're perfect to don on a warm spring day. The pants are made of a dark denim wash, but do offer some stretch for wearers with some extra "junk in the trunk." Picnics are timeless and so are these '50s-inspired capris.

Pink Satin Strapless Evening Gown

Barbie x Unique Vintage Pink Satin Strapless Enchanted Evening Gown $158 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

All this pink satin was originally designed for Barbie's Enchanted Evening dress. This gown is designed for special occasions and features side boning to structure this strapless piece. For those "once in a blue moon" glamorous events, this dress will set you back $158.

Swirly Cue Shift Dress

Barbie x Unique Vintage Plus Size 1960s Style Swirly Cue Shift Dress $118 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

Groove isn't only in the heart, but also in this super colorful shift dress. The 1960's Style Swirly Cue Shift Dres is made from Barbie's original fun look from 1968. The dress comes in an A-line silhouette and features bright green, pink, and blue swirls to move with the wearers groove.

Swing Skirt

Barbie x Unique Vintage Plus Size Light Blue Barbie Vacation Adventure Swing Skirt $88 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

This super cute swing skirt features Barbie dolls on vacation all over this print. The skirt is banded with elastic at the waist for cinching and also features a set of hidden pockets. This oughta put you in the mood for a spring vacay.

Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit

Barbie x Unique Vintage Plus Size Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit $88 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

While the collection contains two swimsuits, this one in chevron is a poolside show-stopper. This iconic black and white striped one-piece swimsuit originates from the one Barbie rocked in 1959. Featuring removable and adjustable straps, users can customize it at their leisure. This particular swimsuit, however, is only available in sizes XS to 4X.

Barbie x Unique Vintage Peaches N Cream Chiffon Dress $148 Unique Vintage Buy at Unique Vintage

Fans can get pretty in peach with Barbie's life-size rendition of her originally-released 1989 gown. This dress features a chiffon fabric base along with a sparkly bodice with boning for shaping. Step into the spotlight and shine bright in this iridescent dress.

Whether or not personal style lives in the past or present, fashionistas will live in a Barbie world once giving these vintage pieces a try.