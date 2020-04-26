In the era of social distancing, settling down for a streaming marathon has become a daily occurrence for many. Luckily for us couch potatoes, the range of streaming options out there has never been more varied, and following the arrival of Disney+ in the UK, subscribers have been enjoying a truly magical library of content. If you were already impressed by the platform's splendid selection, there's a whole lot more where that came from, because a fresh list of shows are about to be made available in the coming weeks. But what's new on Disney+ UK in May 2020?

With movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more, one could argue that subscribers are already spoiled for choice. However, with not one but two epic finales from the Star Wars universe on the way, Disney+ users have an action-packed month ahead.

Along with a High School Musical-inspired mockumentary series, the platform is also set to offer a string of Disney+ originals, including a family cook-off competition, a kid vs. adult gameshow, and much more.

So, it appears we'll have no trouble finding things to watch throughout the month of May, and here's your comprehensive guide of what to expect.

'Primal Survivor' — May 1 National Geographic UK on YouTube Primal Survivor follows wilderness and survival expert Hazen Audel as he takes on some of the most dangerous journeys known to man. Throughout his endeavours, Hazen picks up skills from native inhabitants, and must rely on his newly-acquired talents in order to make it out alive.

'The Mandalorian' — May 1 21st Century Fox For fans of the legendary sci-fi franchise, the month of May is indeed a special one — and on Monday, May 4, enthusiasts from around the globe will again join forces to celebrate what has become known as Star Wars Day. Along with an already unmatched selection of Star Wars-centric content, Disney+ plans to honour the annual celebration with the eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian, which will be available to stream on Friday, May 1. Watch on Disney+

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' — May 1, 4 21st Century Fox Following seven successful seasons, this thrilling animated chapter of the Star Wars saga is coming to a dramatic end. Fans can expect the penultimate Clone Wars episode on Friday, May 1 — and in a fitting conclusion, the highly-anticipated series finale will arrive on Monday, May 4 (aka the most important day of the Star Wars calendar). Watch on Disney+

'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' — May 4 What's On Disney Plus on YouTube Filled with behind the scenes secrets and never-before-seen footage, Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian pulls back the curtain on the Disney+ live-action series. Arriving on May 4, this eight-part documentary offers fans an in-depth exploration of The Mandalorian's debut season, which includes a string of exclusive interviews and roundtable conversations hosted by show-writer Jon Favreau.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' — May 1, 8, 15, 22 21st Century Fox Inspired by the hugely-successful High School Musical film series, this mockumentary-style drama centres around a group of theatre-obsessed students at the fictional East High, who strive to land a role in the school's first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. New episodes continue to stream every Friday on Disney+, and the series is scheduled to wrap-up on Friday, May 22. Watch on Disney+

'Prop Culture' — May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 21st Century Fox Prop Culture sees artefacts from Disney’s most beloved films be reunited with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who helped make the magic happen. The new series is available to stream as of Friday, May 1, and follows film historian and collector Dan Lanigan as he recovers and restores pieces from the Walt Disney Archives.

'Be Our Chef' — May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 21st Century Fox Hosted by The Office star Angela Kinsey, Be Our Chef sees five food-loving families go head-to-head and whip up a buffet of original dishes — all of which have been inspired by the magic of Disney. The cooking competition series is already underway, and new episodes of this delicious Disney+ offering will continue to stream every Friday throughout May. Watch on Disney+

'It's A Dog's Life' — May 15, 22, 29 21st Century Fox Bill Farmer has voiced some of the most iconic Disney canines for more than 30 years, and in the original docuseries It's a Dog's Life — which debuts on the platform on Friday, May 15 — the Disney legend embarks on a journey across the United States, meeting the country's most adorable and truly inspiring pups.