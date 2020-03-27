We’ve been counting down the days, but it’s finally here: Disney+ has officially launched in the UK. With more than 300 TV series (of which 26 are original and exclusive to the streaming service) and 500 films from their extensive back catalogue, it’s hard to know what to watch on Disney+ UK. Or, at least, what to watch first.

Luckily for you, Bustle is here to help you sort through the films, series and specials you should tune into first on the service. Walk, don’t run to this amazing Disney goodness.

1. The Mandalorian Star Wars on YouTube For many people, The Mandalorian is the biggest draw of a Disney+ membership. The first live action series set in the Star Wars universe, the show by Marvel director Jon Favreau stars Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter. Werner Herzog, Amy Sedaris and Taika Waititi also star, but unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you’ll be most excited about meme-machine Baby Yoda (or The Child, as he’s technically known). Get ready to coo...

2. Star Wars With two episodes of The Mandalorian releasing weekly, Star Wars superfans can while away the wait for new episodes by streaming the back catalogue in 4k for the first time. That’s the original trilogy and prequels as well as recent editions The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and the Star Wars Story spin offs. To be fair, you don’t have to be trained in the force to get involved: if you’ve spent your whole life lying about having watched Star Wars, now’s your chance to rectify that.

3. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney on YouTube Besides having the best name ever, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been a surprise hit with Disney+ subscribers. Set in the high school where the original Disney Channel musical was filmed nearly 15 years ago (yep, we feel old), this mockumentary series follows a new cast of students as they attempt to recreate history and stage their own ultra-meta version of the show. Plus, if you’re missing your classic HSM fix, you can still get your head in the game on Disney+ and watch the original trilogy. Score!

4. The Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe For an all-access pass to the MCU, Disney+ really is the only place to go. From box office smashes Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, they’ve even got classic superhero series dating back to the 1980s. What’s not to love?

5. The Simpsons Disney on YouTube It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 30 years since the Simpson family first burst onto our screens, but more than 600 episodes later, it's still going strong. With the show’s latest seasons having been broadcast on Sky in the UK, it was initially unknown whether Disney+ would be able to show the cartoon classic when the streaming service launched on our side of the pond. However, the news came in March that The Simpsons will be on Disney+ in the UK, with a Sky representative telling The Verge: “The Simpsons will remain on Sky co-exclusive for new [seasons] and including the back catalogue.”

6. Encore! Hosted by Kristen Bell, this reality TV series is sure to tug on your heart strings and get you tearing up. Each episode sees the cast of a real life school musical reunite to recreate the shows that they once performed together. The only difference is, these shows were first performed more than 40 years ago: the former stars now have their own families, very different appearances and totally different outlooks on life. Allowing these adults to see their old friends again and rediscover the joys of performing, Encore! is one show not to overlook.