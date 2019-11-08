New streaming service Britbox brings together all your fave British-made TV, no matter what network created it, completely ad free. And when you hear what's on Britbox you might renege on your ban on anymore streaming services.

Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV, and the BBC have all clubbed together to serve up the very best of their excellent content. All on one platform. Britbox is a bit of a game changer, because there are so many flipping great shows for your televisual pleasure.

The service costs a very competitive £5.99 a month and has a 30-day free trial available for those keen on giving it a go.

Reemah Sakaan, ITV's group director for streaming, spoke to the BBC about the new service, explaining why it stands out from the crowd: "It's got the widest range of UK box sets of any service. Ostensibly the other streamers are US-focused so they make dramas for the US market, whereas BritBox is the faces, people and places that you know."

She also revealed there's a whole host of original content in the pipeline. Here's my list of the 15 best shows available:

1. 'The Office' BBC Studios on YouTube The original mockumentary-style show that became an international sensation. Whether it's will they/won't they romances, David Brent doing an awkward dance, or colleagues driving each other round the bend, this show is where it's at. The Office was revolutionary not only because was it totally hilarious, but also all too believable.

2. 'Agatha Christie's Poirot' Murder On The Orient Express/ITV/Shutterstock Oh who doesn't love a moustachioed David Suchet mooching about with his cane solving mysteries? Suchet embodied the character of Poirot so much that IMO there's no other person for the role. Gorgeous costumes, locations, high drama, and a lick of LOLs — perfect for a marathon streaming sesh on Sunday.

3. 'One Foot In The Grave' One Foot In The Grave/ Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock Victor Meldrew became perhaps one of the most perfect representations of the "grumpy old git" that's ever been on our screens. One Foot In The Grave has aged well and still brings serious LOLs. You'll be screaming "I don't believe it!" in no time.

4. 'Dickensian' BBC First Australia on YouTube BBC's Dickensian was basically a hybrid of a whole rake of Charles Dickens' most beloved works. Starring huge actors like Olivia Coleman and filled with mysteries and beautiful costumes. Ideal for a Christmas time treat.

5. 'Lost In Austen' Lost In Austen/ITV/Shutterstock In Lost In Austen, a regular gal who loves Jane Austen's books finds a strange door in her flat that opens up into the world of Pride & Prejudice. Right. Not weird at all. Despite the out-there premise, you will be totally in love with how a modern gaze reinterprets the ridiculous but charming storylines of Austen's books.

6. 'Vera' ITV Vera is a kick-ass detective and, let's face it, one of the OG girl bosses. This show is a thriller, drama, murder mystery all rolled into one, and if you haven't tuned in already, you've been missing out. Vera also showcases the rugged beauty of the north of England in a way that'll have you booking train tickets in no time.

7. 'Absolutely Fabulous' BBC on YouTube The iconic comedy that will never not be hilarious. Everyone has a character they can identify with. And the clothes are to die for. Watch again and again and scream iconic lines like "but darling, is it art?" and "LA CROIX!" every five minutes.

8. 'Cold Feet' Cold Feet/ITV/Shutterstock Cold Feet revolutionised the dramedy genre like no other. The show told the story of a bunch of thirty somethings heading into adulthood. Their relationships, friendships, becoming parents, and even being widowed. One of those shows that makes you laugh and cry in equal measure.

9. 'Not The Nine O'Clock News' Not The Nine O'Clock News/BBC The OG hilarious satirical show that's aged like a fine wine. Starring comedy greats like Rowan Atkinson, Mel Smith, and Gryf Rhys Jones. Proof that good quality humour is timeless.

10. 'Rev' BBC Studios on YouTube Another show starring the brilliant Olivia Coleman, Rev tells the story of a country Reverend living in East London, having been transplanted from an altogether more idyllic life in the British countryside. Coleman plays his wife and between them and their parishioners, this show is pretty darn funny.

11. 'Cruising With Jane MacDonald' Cruising With Jane McDonald/Channel 5 OK so I don't know exactly what's so addictive about watching TV host and former cruise ship singer Jane McDonald going about on cruises. But honestly, once you pop, you just can't stop.

12. 'Murder, Mystery & My Family' Murder, Mystery, & My Family/BBC This is like true crime meets historical documentary meets Who Do You Think You Are. And I swear down it's one of the best shows I've seen in a long time. Each episode sees a person, with the help of experts, reinvestigate the trial in which their loved one was put to death for murder. At the end there's a mock trial and the pretend judge says if he thought the case would stand up in a court of law today.

13. 'Tipping The Velvet' Tipping The Velvet/BBC Sarah Waters' incredible book was adapted for screen by the BBC in a way that's left its mark. The show is much loved by many fans of Queer film and TV. Also there are heaps of OMG scenes that are not only entertaining but positively gasp worthy.

14. 'Jonathan Creek' Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Who ever would have thought that a guy who designs magic tricks and illusions that lives in a windmill and solves murders in his free time would have been entertaining? Duh, everyone.